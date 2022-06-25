2022 Mahindra Scorpio Black Arrives At Dealer – First Look Walkaround

The new Mahindra Scorpio N will go on sale alongside the current model which is being renamed Scorpio Classic

2022 Mahindra Scorpio will be launched in India on 27th June 2022. It has been spied on test on a number of occasions and leaked images and data have revealed its features, variants, dimensions and engine and transmission options. This new Scorpio, called Scorpio N will be on sale along with the current Scorpio which will also receive some feature updates and be named as Scorpio Classic.

Ahead of official launch, first units have started to arrive at the dealer yard. Youtube channel The Car Show has managed to post a detailed walkaround video of 2022 Mahindra Scorpio N Black colour. The exteriors are still covered with a white paper, but interiors are fully revealed. The variant is likely to be top of the line Z8L Scorpio N.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio – First look walkaround

Mahindra has packed the new gen Scorpio N with some exclusive interior features and cabin comforts. To be offered in a black and brown colour scheme, it will sport 6 and 7 seating options in a 2+2+2 or 2+2+3 seating arrangement. The lower trims will get side facing jump seats at the rear while it will also be available with front facing seats. The second row will have bench type seats or captain seats depending on variant.

Cabin updates will see a large 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with AdrenoX tech-pack, Sony 3D sound system with roof mounted speakers, wireless phone charging, a semi digital instrument cluster and an electric sunroof. 360 degree camera is missing, as there are only front and rear cameras. There is no camera present on ORVM. Take a look at the detailed walkaround video of new Mahindra Scorpio below.

It has steering mounted controls along with an engine start/stop button, hill hold assist, hill descent assist, traction control, driver drowsiness detection, electronic stability control (ESC), multiple airbags, rear parking camera, etc. Mahindra also targets an NCAP safety rating of 4/5 star with the new Scorpio N.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio Variants List pic.twitter.com/xAfc8PaFkI — RushLane (@rushlane) June 25, 2022

2022 Mahindra Scorpio N Variants

Mahindra Scorpio N will be sold in four broad trims of Z2, Z4, Z6, and Z8. In all there will be a total of 40 variants out of which 23 will be diesel options, 13 petrol and 4 will be reserved for the Scorpio Classic. Each of these trims will be further divided depending on their transmission options which will include both manual and automatic transmission options, seating configurations of 6/7 seaters and 2 wheel drive and rear wheel drive systems.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio N will be differentiated from Scorpio Classic in terms of dimensions. Larger than the Classic, Scorpio N will stand 4,622mm in length, 1,917mm in width and height will stand at 1,849mm (R17 wheels) and 1,857mm (R18 wheels). The wheelbase will stand at 2,750mm. Thus the new Scorpio N will be 206mm longer, 97mmm wider and 125mm shorter as compared to its current generation model.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio N – Petrol and Diesel Engines

Mahindra Scorpio N will be powered by a 2.0 liter mStallion petrol engine making 200 hp power at 5,000 rpm and a 2.2 liter m-Hawk diesel engine that will offer 130 hp power at 3,750 rpm on the lower variants and 172 hp power on top spec variants.

The diesel variants also get three ride modes of Zip, Zap and Zoom while Scorpio N diesel will also be offered in 2WD and 4WD options with both manual and automatic transmissions. There will be no petrol variant with a 4WD option. The Scoprio N’s 4X4 version will be called Scorpio-N 4Xplor. For better adaptation to varying road conditions, the 2022 Scorpio N will also sport terrain modes of mud, sand, snow and grass which can be selected via a rotary dial positioned on the center console.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio Engine options and power output details leak pic.twitter.com/5JHeWtwO1L — RushLane (@rushlane) June 25, 2022

No pricing of 2022 Mahindra Scorpio N has been announced as on date. However, considering its feature updates, it will definitely be at a premium over the current pricing. Once launched, Scorpio N will take on Tata Harrier, Safari, Hyundai Creta and Alcazar. It could also manage to attract a few customers of Toyota Fortuner.