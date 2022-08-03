2022 Mahindra Scorpio Booking Updated To Introductory Prices

Mahindra (M&M) share price touches a new high – Thanks to record bookings of New Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N created history by getting 1,00,000 bookings in under 30 minutes. These 1 lakh bookings meant Mahindra effectively registered sales worth Rs 18,000 crores in ex-sh value. The first 25,000 bookings were done in under a minute. In the remaining 59 minutes, Mahindra got 75k bookings or 1,271 units every minute. That is more than what a few car brands sell in a month.

Bookings commenced at 11.00 AM on Saturday, July 30, 2022 and before it was 11.00.01 AM, all 25,000 units that were available under introductory prices, were gone. This left many buyers unhappy.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio Bookings

Some buyers stated that the Mahindra Scorpio Booking website had a glitch in its payment gateway provider where payment was either not processed or the payment gate was not accessible at all. We have seen people prepping up for the bookings with more than five computing devices, all aimed to score Scorpio N introductory price, but still didn’t get it. Many claimed that this was way harder than booking train tickets under Tatkal during the festive season.

There are buyers who have shared screenshots showing Mahindra’s website saying that introductory price was not available, and the time was still 11.00 AM. Not even 11.01 AM. This means the first 25,000 bookings were gone in under 60 seconds. It is possible that all 25k units of the new Mahindra Scorpio N at intro prices were booked in about 50 seconds. That means every second Mahindra website managed to process 500 bookings of new Scorpio every second.

The glitch that happened with the payment portal has delayed a lot of people with their bookings and pushed them behind the line in the waiting list. On top of this, buyers know that Mahindra delivery time is a lot higher, for their in-demand cars. Those planning to book a Scorpio now, are likely to be given a waiting period of 2 years or more.

Relief To Customers

Noticing the anger from a section of their customers on social media, Anand Mahindra has responded. He has notified that timestamp prior to payment made has been duly recorded and assured customers that deliveries will be done accordingly. Mahindra was expecting a good response for the new Scorpio, but probably not this good. It has managed to break the previous booking records created by the likes of Thar and XUV700.

Following the tweet from Anand Mahindra, some buyers have reported that their booking has been modified. Instead of their booking showing as delivery pricing, they are now showing introductory pricing.

Team-BHP member Rigs has shared a photo claiming that the payment was made on 2nd Aug, which is 2 days after the bookings opened. But they still managed to get booking done at introductory prices. It is likely that they might have clicked the book now button at the right time and Mahindra website must have registered the timestamp making them eligible for introductory prices. All-in-all, the Mahindra Scorpio N booking process was a roller-coaster ride for everyone involved.

1 of 2

Source