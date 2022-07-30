2022 Mahindra Scorpio Bookings Cross 1 Lakh In 30 Minutes – New Record

2022 Mahindra Scorpio N goes on sale alongside the current generation Scorpio re-named as Scorpio Classic

Mahindra introduced the new 3 row, 6/7 seater SUV called Scorpio N earlier this month. It made its presence felt not only in Indian markets but was also unveiled in South Africa and Nepal.

Presented in 25 variants and priced from Rs 11.99 Lakh, the Mahindra Scorpio N goes as high as Rs 23.90 lakh for the top spec Z8L all-wheel drive trim. Prices vary according to city with the top spec Scorpio N costing Rs 30.51 lakh in Kochi, Kerala.

It should be mentioned that these are introductory prices and are applicable to the first 25,000 bookings only. Bookings are being accepted on a ‘first come first serve’ basis and opened online and at company dealerships at a booking amount of Rs 21,000.

Mahindra Scorpio N Bookings Record

Bookings commenced today, from 30th July 2022 from 11.00 AM onwards. They were opened online as well as at dealer showrooms. Within the first 1 minute, Mahindra received 25,000 bookings for new Scorpio. And in 30 minutes, the booking number had crossed the 1 lakh mark. This translates into a ex-showroom value of Rs 18,000 crore.

Mahindra has also added ‘Add to Cart’ feature on its website which also helps customers to save their orders and detail features such as fuel type, seating capacity, colour option and dealer preference. Deliveries of this new SUV is only promised from the 26th September onwards.

Mahindra is also offering its customers an easy payment option through FinN finance schemes. It is being offered at an interest of 6.99 percent with the highest tenure of 7 to 10 years and highest funding upto 100 percent of on-road pricing. Apart from the ex-showroom price of Mahindra Scorpio N, registration, insurance, accessories, shield, AMC and loan protection can also be funded.

Features and Engine Specs

Mahindra Scorpio N comes in loaded with features. The 3 row, 6/7 seater SUV gets an electric sunroof, a large touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with over 70+ connected car features. Cruise control, dual zone climate control and safety features that include six airbags, collapsible steering column and driver drowsiness detection system are also among the features offered.

Mahindra Scorpio N is offered in 5 variants of Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8 L. Each of these get diesel engines while all except for the Z6 receive petrol engines. The 2.0 liter mStallion turbocharged petrol unit makes 200 hp power and 380 Nm torque while the 2.2 liter mHawk diesel engine offers 175 hp power and 400 Nm torque. Both engines get mated to 6 speed manual and 6 speed automatic transmissions. There is also a 4X4 drivetrain for the more adventurous. The 4WD will be available only on Z4, Z8, and Z8L diesel variants.

Mahindra Scorpio N SUV measures 4,662 mm in length, 1,917 mm in width and 1,870 mm in height with a wheelbase stands at 2,750 mm. the new Scorpio-N is being produced at the company’s Chakan facility in Pune, Maharashtra. The company plans to roll out over 20,000 units of the Scorpio N by the end of this year. Deliveries of the Z8L variant will be done on priority.