2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic Officially Revealed Ahead Of Launch

Mahindra Scorpio Classic only gets subtle changes over the previous Scorpio that it is based on

Mahindra recently launched the new gen Scorpio N that created a new record of registering 25k bookings in under 1 minute and 1 lakh bookings in under 1 hour. The new gen Scorpio is a vastly improved vehicle, and falls in a segment above the current Scorpio. Not wanting to leave a gap in their portfolio, Mahindra will continue to offer current Scorpio as Scorpio Classic and it will sit below the Scorpio N in company lineup.

Scorpio Classic is vastly unchanged over the previous model. It is a good thing, because the previous model was very popular and still commands a decent share of the compact SUV pie. If the original design ethos worked for 20 years in India, it will work in the future too, right?

Mahindra Scorpio Classic

Scorpio name is not just confined to N. See, Mahindra is creating two distinct models for two distinct demographic. A similar strategy by the company is already working wonders in terms of Bolero and Bolero Neo. Bolero N will be the upmarket SUV appealing to urban or suburban customers while OG Bolero is still the favourite on rural side of India.

Previously, Scorpio was offered in 5 different trim levels. They are S3 Plus, S5, S7, S9, and S11. But with Scorpio Classic, Mahindra is just offering 2 trims, S and S11. That’s it. Base S trim is strikingly basic with unpainted front and rear bumpers, unpainted door handles, manual AC, all four power windows, side-facing jump seats, 15” steel wheels and nothing else. It doesn’t get an infotainment system, remote locking, and a lot more features.

Top spec S11 gets body-coloured bumpers and door handles, along with a 9” touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone screen mirroring, cruise control, climate control, an MID display, remote key, steering mounted audio controls, 5-spoke 17” dual-tone alloys, projector headlights with static bending functionality, LED DRLs, and more. With S trim, Mahindra only offers side-facing jump seats. But with S11, customers can choose between second-row captain seats with third-row front-facing bench seats or side-facing jump seats.

Specs & Design

In terms of design differences, Scorpio Classic gets a new ‘Twin Peak’ logo instead of old oval one, a new alloy wheel design, a new front grille with chrome vertical slats, a slightly revised lower bumper and side cladding, and a new logo at the back too. Taillights are given a change with Scorpio Classic. New taillights on Scorpio Classic pay homage to OG Scorpio with its vertical LED layout.

In terms of dimensions, it is 4,456 mm long, 1,820 mm wide, 1,995 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,680 mm. In terms of its rough road ability, it is RWD only and has a 27-degree approach angle, 25.4-degree departure angle, 23.9-degree ramp-over angle and has a water wading ability of up to 500 mm. You can’t get these numbers from a Creta, can you?

Under the bonnet, we can see slight revisions from previous Scorpio. Classic now gets Gen 2 of Mahindra’s tried and tested 2.2L mHawk engine. This is an all-aluminium engine that is now 55 kg lighter and hence claiming 14% more efficiency over the old Scorpio. Gen 1 engine used to make 120 bhp in lower trims and 140 bhp in higher trims. Scorpio Classic gets 130 bhp and 300 Nm torque coupled to a 6-speed gearbox across its two trims.

Pricing & Competition

Scorpio Classic is offered in five different colour choices. They are Pearl White, Napoli Black, Red Rage, D’Sat Silver and Galaxy Grey. Mahindra has strategically placed Scorpio Classic below Big-Daddy Scorpio N. Official prices will be revealed on 20th Aug, 2022. It competes against soft-roader SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, VW Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.

Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., said, “The Scorpio is a landmark model which has reinforced Mahindra’s reputation of being a manufacturer of authentic and highly desirable SUVs. With over eight lakh customers, the Scorpio has an unbeatable fan following and continues to be loved by proud owners and trusted by eminent institutions like the armed forces, para-military and internal security forces. With the launch of the Scorpio Classic, we are offering the Scorpio fans and enthusiasts a tough yet authentic SUV built to exhibit an ‘attitude’ like never before.”