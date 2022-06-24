2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic Red Colour Spied – New Alloys

The current Mahindra Scorpio will be on sale alongside the upcoming Scorpio N and will be rebranded as Scorpio Classic

We already know that Mahindra is readying to launch the new generation model of Scorpio rechristened as Scorpio N. The latest iteration of the mid-size SUV will be making its official debut on June 27. Pictures of the upcoming SUV were officially made public a couple of weeks ago.

It has also been established that the new Scorpio N will be on sale alongside the older gen model which will be renamed Scorpio Classic. Hence, along with working on the new-gen Scorpio, Mahindra is also working on giving the old models a mild makeover at the same time.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic Red Colour Spied

Spy shots of Scorpio Classic have been doing the rounds on the internet for a long time. Until now, it was spied with full camouflage. But now, the latest spy shots credited to automotive enthusiast Ganesh, reveal the SUV in almost undisguised avatar. Seeing the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic, it is safe to assume that cosmetic updates on the old Scorpio will be subtle in nature.

The upcoming Scorpio Classic is based on the third facelift of the first-gen Scorpio that went on sale back in 2014. However, at a closer glance, there are some noticeable variations with respect to the current model on sale. For instance, the front grille looks starkly similar to the upcoming Scorpio N and will flaunt Mahindra’s new twin peaks logo at its centre.

The signature mesh grille has been replaced with an overlapping checked grille that has thin chrome vertical slats on angled horizontal strips. The front bumper also has been slightly tweaked in favour of a more rugged version with multiple thin slats for the air dam. Side indicator is placed on the front fender, instead of the ORVM.

Test mule spotted in this latest spy shot is probably higher-specced trim since it sported the new alloy wheels and projector headlights. Other highlights include a flat tailgate, roof-mounted spoiler, roof rails, flared wheel arches and vertically stacked LED taillamps.

Expected Interior Updates, Powertrain Options

Images of its interiors aren’t available yet but rumours are rife that Scorpio Classic might lose out on some high-end features including connected features in infotainment system, 1-touch lane change, cruise control, etc. Mahindra might also provide change to upholstery. Spy shots show the 3rd row featuring bench seats. Apart from these, there will be no major overhauls seen inside its cabin.

Only selected trims of the existing Mahindra Scorpio will be available in Scorpio Classic. At present, Scorpio is offered in five trims including S3 Plus, S5, S7, S9, and S11. It is powered by a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that is available in two states of tune- 120 PS / 280 Nm and 140 PS / 319Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox on a lower-spec tune whereas the higher-spec tune is offered with a 6-speed automatic gearbox.