2022 Mahindra Scorpio Meets With An Accident While On Test

After Thar in 2020, XUV700 in 2021, new-gen Scorpio will be the next big launch from Mahindra

Frequently spotted on road tests, new-gen Scorpio appears to have undergone a major overhaul. The SUV could have been launched earlier, but plans were delayed due to Covid-19 crisis. Mahindra’s current priority may be towards meeting delivery timelines of Thar and XUV700, both of which have registered record bookings.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio Accident

Images of a crashed test mule of 2022 Mahindra Scorpio have been shared by Rushlane Crashlane member Vigneshwar. The accident took place earlier today at around 3:30 AM in Vellore. New Scorpio SUV’s grill has come apart, the bonnet has fully deformed. Front windshield has also cracked. The front is completely damaged.

From the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio accident images, it is likely to be a major crash. Passenger cabin seems to be intact. As per the member who clicked these photos, it was raining heavily when the Scorpio accident took place. More details are awaited regarding the 2022 Scorpio crash.

Existing Mahindra Scorpio has a 0 star safety rating from Global NCAP. But the new gen is expected to fare a lot better at the crash test. Mahindra has renewed their focus on car safety over the last few years. They already have a 5 star rated car in the form of XUV300 while Thar scored 4 star safety. XUV700 safety rating is expected to be out soon.

New Scorpio key updates

Although it continues using a boxy design, new-gen Scorpio comes with a sportier look and feel. The SUV gets an updated front fascia, featuring a new slatted grille, headlamps, bumper and faux bash plate. Side panels appear to be updated to achieve a more polished look. Features like flat roofline and upright B and C pillars are largely the same as earlier.

At the rear, the SUV gets new vertically stacked taillight. The new units extend upwards on the D pillar, which is something similar to the styling seen on Volvo SUVs. Another noticeable change is the slanted rear section. This ensures a contemporary look and feel, as compared to the flat tailgate of current model.

Changes continue on the inside as well, with the SUV getting a completely revamped dashboard. Top-spec variants of new Scorpio will be equipped with a new 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Flanking it are vertically stacked AC vents. Centre console appears to be pretty large and has rotary dials and manual control buttons.

New-gen Scorpio engine

New Scorpio could borrow the engine options from XUV700. However, the engines will most likely be used in a detuned state on-board new Scorpio. XUV700 has a 2.0 litre turbo petrol motor that churns out 200 ps of max power at 5000 rpm and 380 Nm of peak torque at 1750-3000 rpm. The 2.2 litre diesel unit makes 185 ps / 450 Nm. Both engines come with transmission options of 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic.

Underneath, new Scorpio will continue using the rugged and reliable ladder-on-frame chassis. It will be the only SUV in the segment to have this configuration. Higher variants could be offered with 4WD option.