2022 Mahindra Scorpio Debut Likely In June, On 20th Anniversary – New Spy Shots

Mahindra’s holy SUV trinity is about to get a rejuvenated third member – all-new 2022 Scorpio

After the completely new Thar and XUV700 were launched in the last 18 months, launch of the all-new Scorpio has been eagerly awaited. Of the three, the Scorpio badge is oldest and has been around for two decades and it is likely the new Scorpio will be launched in June this year, coinciding with SUV’s 20th anniversary.

Mahindra had launched the Scorpio SUV first back in June 2002. June 2022 will mark the 20th anniversary of brand Scorpio. That the second-generation Scorpio is on verge of being launched can be gauged by the fact that Mahindra has started shooting its TV commercial. They have also started fine-tuning marketing strategy for the 2022 Scorpio.

New Scorpio – Still Upright But Bigger

New spy shots of the Scorpio 2022, clicked by automotive enthusiast Saidatt Hulawale, throws light on the design highlights of the vehicle. The SUV’s stance is still upright like the previous-gen Scorpio and that is where the similarities end. Like the new-gen Thar and XUV 700, 2022 Scorpio is grounds up a completely new vehicle sharing nothing with the outgoing model.

At the front, the all-new 6-slat grille is smaller than that on the XUV700 but will be getting chrome treatment to enhance looks while the SUV gets sharper-looking headlights than the previous gen model with LEDs making an appearance on the top variants. The big front bumpers nestle foglamps, LEDs on higher variants, which have C-shaped surrounds, which house DRLs.

The silhouette of the 2022 Scorpio resembles that of the outgoing model, but don’t be fooled by it as every panel is new, sharing nothing with it the previous gen. If the previous gen Scorpio was big, the new one is bigger, taller and more muscular.

Hi-Tech Ergonomic Cabin

Top variants will have a digital instrument cluster similar to one on XUV700, while a large infotainment touchscreen would grace the centre of the dashboard, flanked by air conditioner vents on either side, with the usual buttons to control infotainment and HVAC functions at the bottom. Under these would be a power outlet and USB ports.

For second and third-row passengers there will be separate AC vents and blower controls. Many buyers of the previous gen Scorpio complained that the SUV was ergonomically not sorted and though Mahindra tried hard to improve on this front but the issue persisted. But as per reports, cabin of the 2022 Scorpio would be very user-friendly with every minute detail taken care of.

Powertrain

The 2022 Scorpio will have the same 2.2 diesel and 2.0 petrol engines as the Thar though in different state of tune with the Scorpio engines belting out more power and torque. 2022 Scorpio will also have a new ladder frame chassis which also underpins the new Thar.

Manual and automatic transmissions will be on offer with option of all-wheel drive available only on the top variant. In lower variants power will be transmitted to the rear wheels only. While there is no word about price of the 2022 Scorpio, once can expect it to be in the range of Rs 12-20 lakh.