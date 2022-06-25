2022 Mahindra Scorpio Diesel, Petrol – All 40 Variants, Engine Specs Leak

Current Scorpio model will be rebranded as Scorpio Classic and sold alongside new Scorpio N

While new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio N packs in some major upgrades and is a segment-level evolution, Scorpio Classic is also expected to get some new features. The latter was recently spotted with updated front fascia and new set of alloy wheels.

Ahead of their launch, some more details about Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic have been revealed via type approval certificates. 2022 Mahindra Scorpio will be offered in a total of 40 variants. 23 variants are of 2022 Scorpio Diesel, 13 variants are of 2022 Scorpio Petrol and 4 variants are of Scorpio Classic.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio N Petrol Variants

A total of 13 variants are on offer with 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Petrol – 7 are with manual and 6 are with automatic transmission. Variant names are Z2, Z4, Z6 and Z8. These are further divided as per seating configuration as well as engine transmission option.

All Scorpio N petrol variants will have the same 2.0 litre motor that churns out 202 hp of max power. This is the same as that of XUV700. Scorpio N will be available in 6-seat and 7-seat configuration. All variants are with 2WD / rear wheel drive system. Petrol Scorpio N is not offered with 4WD.

Dimensionally, Scorpio N is larger than Scorpio Classic in most aspects. Scorpio N is 4662 mm long, 1917 mm wide and has a wheelbase of 2750 mm. Height will vary based on the wheel size; 1849 mm with R17 wheels and 1857 mm with R18 wheels. Gross Weight of 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Petrol will be 2,510 kgs. Expecting intense competition from Scorpio N, Tata Motors is expected to launch petrol version of Safari soon.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio N Diesel Variants

Mahindra Scorpio diesel 2022 model will be offered with 23 variants. 13 will be powered by manual while 10 will be powered by diesel. Variants on offer are Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8 and Z8L. These are further divided as per seating, transmission and drive system. Scorpio N diesel will have the 2.2 litre motor that makes 130 hp onboard the base variant. Top-spec variants will be getting ride modes of Zip, Zap and Zoom. In Zip mode, power output will be 138 hp. In Zap and Zoom mode, power output will be boosted to 175 hp.

Scorpio N diesel will be available in both 2WD and 4WD options. Scorpio 4WD variants are on offer with Z4 variant and onwards. Scorpio N 4WD is a part-time 4WD system, which is different from a conventional 4×4 setup. It has been trademarked as ‘4Xplor’ by the company. 4Xplor is designed to suit the needs of both everyday commutes and offroad environments. Normally, power is sent to the rear wheels to achieve optimal fuel efficiency.

4WD system is engaged based on the traction level of the wheels. Power is then routed to the respective wheels. To deal with varying environments, 2022 Scorpio N has terrain modes of mud, sand, snow and grass. These can be selected via a rotary dial located on the centre console.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic Variants

Mahindra Scorpio Classic will be offered in 4 variants. Dimensionally, Scorpio Classic is the same as current model. It is 4456 mm long, 1820 mm wide, 1995 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2680 mm. The base variant S3+ and its sub-variants will be powered by a 2.2 litre diesel motor that generates 130 hp of max power. Seating configuration includes both 7-seater and 9-seater options.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio N will be getting several new features such as AdrenoX based 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, premium 3D Sony sound system, 7-inch full digital instrument console, built-in Alexa, dual zone climate control, air purifier and steering mounted controls. Safety kit will include features like 6-airbags, hill hold control, hill descent assist, traction control, driver drowsiness detection and rear parking camera. Scorpio N is also expected to get NCAP safety rating of 4/5 star. Prices of new Scorpio will be revealed on 27th June. Expect to range from Rs 12 lakh to Rs 22 lakh.