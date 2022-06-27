2022 Mahindra Scorpio Exteriors, Interiors – Design Detailed By Pratap Bose

All new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio N launch is scheduled to take place later today – At 5-30 PM

June 2022 marks the 20th anniversary of the Scorpio brand from Mahindra. It was back in June 2002, that the first Mahindra Scorpio was born. And now, Mahindra is getting ready to launch the most advanced, most powerful and the biggest version of Scorpio till date – Scorpio N.

Ahead of the official launch this evening, Mahindra’s Chief Designer, Pratap Bose has detailed the design details of new Scorpio N. In the new video, he takes us through the exteriors, interiors and explains why the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio N is the Big Daddy of SUVs.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio N Design

Pratap says that the Scorpio N takes the muscle factor to a whole new level. Starting with the front, Scorpio N will be the second Mahindra SUV to get their new Twin Peaks logo. First being XUV700, which was launched last year.

On the side, there are signature beefy wheel arches, which have been made even more muscular. Inspiration has come from the sinewy shoulder of a swimmer – giving the SUV a muscular as well as agile stance. Metallic tail element is seamlessly integrated into the belt line, which rises to the top in the shape of the sting of a scorpion.

Other design highlights on the outside include double barrel headlamps, LED turn indicators, premium chrome slats, large imposing grille, sting like LED DRLs encasing the foglamp, 18 inch machine cut alloys, etc. On the inside, it gets rich coffee-black leather upholstery, comfortable contoured seats with great thigh support, metal finish dual tone dashboard with advanced Adrenox infotainment system. It also gets Alexa power- Ask Mahindra To Turn On The Scorpio. Remote start of your Scorpio N via Alexa.

Powertrain and Key Specs

Scorpio N will be getting 2 turbo charged motors, a petrol and a diesel. We have seen both the motors in the new gen Thar and XUV700. The mStallion 2 litre turbo petrol motor will be capable enough to dish out 200 PS and 370/380 Nm of peak torque. The 2.2 litre mHawk diesel engine will be available in 2 states of tune, depending upon the trim chosen by the customer. In the lower state of tune, the diesel motor will dish out 132 PS and 300 Nm of torque and will be solely available with a 6-speed MT and RWD configuration. Higher-spec trims will get the same motor with 175 PS and 370/400 Nm of max torque. Transmission options will include 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT. Mahindra has also confirmed that it will be offering its new ‘4xplor’ 4-wheel drive system with both, petrol and diesel engine options.

As far as seating configuration is concerned, Mahindra is expected to bring the vehicle in 2 options, a 6-seater and a 7-seater version. The 6-seater version will have captain seats in the second row and will offer arm rests for both middle row passengers. The 7-seater version is expected to have a conventional bench setup, which should have a 60:40 split functionality.

Some of the key features expected on the ScorpioN include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, built-in Alexa, premium 3D sound system from Sony, air purifier, steering mounted control, dual zone climate control, 7-inch digital instrument cluster, electric sunroof and wireless phone charging.

Safety Kit

While the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio N hasn’t been crash tested as of now, it is widely expected that it should be able to get a 4 or a 5 star Global NCAP safety rating. Key safety equipment will include 6-airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, hill hold control, hill descent assist, traction control, ABS with EBD, rear parking camera and a driver drowsiness detection alert system. ADAS features which are available in the XUV700 will not make their way to the Scorpio, at least not at the time of launch.

Launch and Competition

New Scorpio N will not be having any direct rival in the segment as there are no other body-on-frame SUVs present. However, for all practical purposes, it will be competing with the likes of Tata Harrier, Tata Safari, MG Hector, etc. Its pricing should start around the INR 12 lakhs mark and might go up to INR 20 lakhs (ex-showroom). Reports suggest that some Mahindra dealerships have started taking in unofficial bookings for the ScorpioN. It is safe to presume, like the last 2 major Mahindra launches, Scorpio N too will command a long waiting period.

Also, like multiple other OEMs, Mahindra intends to sell the current gen Scorpio along with the Scorpio N. Mahindra plans to rebrand the current gen Scorpio as Scorpio Classic. Unsurprisingly, Scorpio Classic is expected to have a lower price tag, when compared with 2022 Scorpio N.