2022 Mahindra Scorpio Fans Get Inside – Check Captain Seat Comfort

Interiors of all-new Scorpio N are a massive evolutionary leap in terms of features, premium feel and space

After exceeding expectations with Thar and XUV700, Mahindra looks geared up to create another success story with all-new Scorpio. To be called ‘Scorpio N’, the new-gen model gets a new platform and a comprehensive range of advanced features. It’s a segment upgrade as well for new Scorpio, as is drives into D-segment from C-segment.

Here, it will rival the likes of Tata Harrier and Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector and Hector Plus and Jeep Compass. It is to note that Mahindra won’t be discontinuing the current model. It will continue to be sold alongside Scorpio Classic.

Scorpio N interiors

Quite a few details about new Scorpio have surfaced online in recent months. A recent video shows interiors of new-gen Scorpio, revealing details about the cockpit area, second row seats and boot space. The video was shot somewhere in Chakan near Pune, which is where the Scorpio will be manufactured.

The Mahindra Scorpio fan manages to not only check out the exterior, but also gets inside the SUV, sitting on the captain seat in middle row. He can be seen tumbling the middle row captain seat, and accessing the 3rd row seats as well. Boot space is also being shown in the spy video.

The test mule is likely to be a top-spec variant, as it comes with features such as leather wrapped steering wheel and gear knob. Leather seats are also evident, which have a premium dual-tone tan-black colour theme.

Dashboard looks completely new and the door handles and integrated controls exude sporty vibes. Doors are likely to get leatherette treatment, in line with the overall interior theme. Other key features include a large vertically positioned touchscreen infotainment system and steering mounted controls.

In second row, new Scorpio has captain seats that seem to offer ample leg space. New Scorpio will be available in 6-seat (2+2+2) as well as 7-seat configuration (2+2+3). Side facing jump seats, as offered with current model, have been replaced with front facing seats. Third row seat can be accessed by partially folding the second row seat and sliding it forward.

It remains to be seen how much space will be available to third-row passengers. With the third row seat up, boot space seems a bit constrained. The one thing that hasn’t changed is side hinged rear door. New Scorpio could have used the conventional top-hinged boot lid, as is available with other SUVs. Somehow, this update has been missed.

Scorpio N performance

New Scorpio will be borrowing the engine options from Thar and XUV700. However, power and torque output may be different. While Scorpio N specs have not been revealed officially, leaked info shows the 2.2 litre diesel motor generating 172 bhp / 370 Nm when mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. With 6-speed automatic, torque output is 400 Nm. Output of 2.0-litre petrol motor is 197 bhp and 380 Nm, which is the same as that of XUV700.

Other key features of new Mahindra Scorpio include optional 4×4, dual zone climate control, sunroof, 12-speaker Sony sound system and support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Safety kit includes 6-airbags, driver drowsiness detection, traction control, hill descent control, ESP and cruise control. As compared to XUV700, Scorpio N misses out on ADAS features.