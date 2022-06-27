2022 Mahindra Scorpio Launch Price Rs 12 L – For 1st 25k Bookings

Interested buyers can book the all-new Mahindra ScorpioN online or at authorized dealership from 30th July 2022

After being in development for ages and countless spy images published by media on the internet over the past three years, Mahindra has finally launched the new generation model of Scorpio. Rechristened as Scorpio N, bookings will officially open from 30th July 2022, which is more than a month away. Bookings will be done on a first come first serve basis.

Deliveries will start in the festive season later this year. Delivery will follow the same algorithm which Mahindra has used previously for XUV700. Test drives will start from 5th July for 30 cities in India, while for remaining cities it will start from 15th July 2022.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio N – Prices

Prices of the new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio start from Rs 11.99 lakh, for the base petrol Z2 MT variant and goes all the way to Rs 19.5 lakh for the top of the line Z8L diesel MT variant. Mahindra has not revealed prices of automatic Scorpio or 4WD variants. These prices are only of the manual transmission variants of Scorpio. Other variant prices are to be revealed on 21st July 2022.

These prices are introductory and are valid only for first 25,000 bookings. Those who book, will be allowed a time of 2 weeks to finalize their booking. In case, you want to change your colour, variant, engine option, etc – you will be given a period of 2 weeks to make changes to your booking.

As reported previously, the new-gen Scorpio will be sold alongside the older model which has been rebranded as Scorpio Classic. Design of the new Scorpio has already been unveiled officially prior to its market launch. The mid-size SUV undergoes massive styling updates over its predecessor, both on its exterior and interior.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio N- Exterior Updates

Exterior design of the SUV looks unmistakably a Scorpio although some distinct highlights lend it a fresh appeal. While Mahindra has retained the boxy silhouette of Scorpio, the latest iteration of the SUV sports more rounded edges. The front fascia has been completely redesigned thanks to a new multi-slatted grille with chrome embellishments with Mahindra’s new Twin Peaks logo taking centre stage.

The grille is flanked by new twin projector LED headlamps on either side with integrated LED DRLs. Front bumper has been reprofiled and now houses new C-shaped fog lamp enclosures and a wider air dam with honeycomb mesh patterns. Mahindra has amped up its muscular appeal by adding beefy wheel arches to the side profile. These massive wheel arches are filled up by 18-inch machine-cut dual-tone alloy wheels.

At rear, the most noticeable update is its Volvo-inspired vertically stacked LED tail lights that extend up to the D pillar. Other visual highlights include a flat tailgate, a shark fin antenna, roof rails, a side step and silver-coloured bash plates mounted on both front and rear bumpers.

The homegrown carmaker will be offering the new ScorpioN in seven colour options including White, Silver, Black (Napoli), Red (Rage), Blue (new), Green & Gold (Brushed). ScorpioN is also visibly bigger than the previous-gen Scorpio in all respects except for height which is now 125mm shorter at 1870mm. Length, width and wheelbase are found to be 4662mm, 1917mm and 2750mm, respectively. Watch the full launch of new Mahindra Scorpio below.

Interior Updates- New Features, Layout

Changes inside the cabin are nothing short of revolutionary, as the new ScorpioN has been pitched as a modern urban premium SUV that will attract all tech savvy consumers. Some of the key features offered in the package include AdrenoX AI-based 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system connected car tech, electric sunroof, built-in Alexa voice assistance, a 7-inch fully digital instrument console, a premium 3D Sony sound system, air purifier, dual-zone climate control and steering mounted controls.

Safety kit of the new ScorpioN consists of a wide range of features including 6 airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, hill hold control, hill descent assist, traction control, ABS with EBD, electronic stability program, tyre pressure monitoring system, rear parking camera and a driver drowsiness detection alert system. As of now, ADAS has not been added to the equipment.

Not just its equipment, but the entire interior layout has seen a tectonic makeover with new dual-tone upholstery with black and tan brown shades. Further, Mahindra is offering ScorpioN with six- as well as seven-seat configurations. The former will have two captain seats in the middle row with armrests for both passengers. The latter will come with a bench seat in the middle and a 60:40 split for the front-facing third-row seats.

Variants & Powertrain options on offer

Mahindra has broadly classified the 2022 ScorpioN in four trims namely Z2, Z4, Z6 and Z8. The Scorpio lineup will comprise a total of 40 variants including 23 variants of diesel and 13 variants of the petrol-powered Scorpio. Only four variants of Scorpio Classic will remain on sale.

Coming to the powertrain department, Mahindra is offering two engine options with the all-new Scorpio- a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol unit and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel unit. Both mills will be offered with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic as gearbox options. The petrol motor cranks out 200 bhp and 370/380 Nm of peak torque.

On the other hand, the oil burner is available in multiple states of tune. The base diesel variant churns out 130 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque and is exclusively mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. Higher specced diesel variants receive an output of 175 bhp accompanied by 370 Nm and 400 Nm of peak torque with manual and automatic transmissions respectively.

Further diesel variants of Scorpio are also offered with three drive modes including Zip, Zap and Zoom. In Zip mode, the car is in its least fuel-consuming state while peak power output drops to 138 bhp. The Chakan-based carmaker is also offering an optional 4WD system on diesel-powered variants of the new Scorpio that has been trademarked as ‘4Xplor’ by the company.

This rear wheel biased 4×4 drivetrain is engaged based on the traction level of the wheels via a knob located on the centre console. To deal with varying environments, 2022 ScorpioN is equipped with multiple terrain modes namely mud, sand, snow and grass. It also has a generous ground clearance of 205mm.

The new Mahindra Scorpio N competes against other three-row mid-size SUVs like Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and Mahindra XUV700. However, it is the only SUV in this category to be based on a ladder-on-frame chassis as all others are underpinned by a monocoque chassis.