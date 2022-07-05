2022 Mahindra Scorpio Modified – Big Daddy Just Got Dandier (Render)

With a range of style enhancements, Scorpio N Sports Edition acquires the badass attitude for unforgiving roads

Aiming for another spectacular success after Thar and XUV700, Mahindra had launched all-new Scorpio N on June 27. While the SUV has received major updates, Mahindra has sweetened the deal further by introducing a starting offer price of Rs 12 lakh. This will be applicable for the first 25k bookings. Official bookings for Scorpio N will commence from July 30.

While the new Scorpio N already has a captivating profile, there’s always room for improvement. Thinking on the same lines, Bimble Designs has come up with a Sports Edition version of Scorpio N. This digital render looks absolutely stunning, especially with its exciting mix of Red-Black shades. In its stock form, Scorpio N is offered in single-tone colour options of Napoli Black, Red Rage, Royal Gold, Everest White, Deep Forest, Dazzling Silver and Grand Canyon.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio N Sports Edition Render

In this render, the focus is on introducing changes that work to enhance the overall look and feel of the SUV. Much of the original design has been retained instead of going for a major overhaul. As compared to the liberal chrome highlights used on the stock model, this render utilizes a blacked-out theme.

It is evident with the blacked-out grille and use of carbon fibre finish. The latter can be seen on the bonnet, rear view mirror caps, side skirting and rear spoiler. At the front, 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Modified SUV also gets a sleek hood scoop and custom fender.

Side profile has been enhanced with the use of 20-inch alloy wheels, shod with low-profile tyres. The stock model is offered with R17 wheels for base-spec variants and R18 wheels for top-spec variants. Another key change on the sides is the extended fender flares in carbon fibre finish. Take a look at the Mahindra Scorpio N Sports Edition Render in the detailed video below.

2022 Scorpio N specs

New Scorpio N gets a 2.0-litre turbo petrol motor that generates 200 hp of max power at 5,000 rpm. Torque output is 370 Nm with the 6-speed manual transmission and 380 Nm with 6-speed AT. The 2.2-litre diesel motor generates 172 hp at 3,500 rpm. Torque output is 370 Nm and 400 Nm with 6MT and 6AT, respectively. The SUV is offered with drive modes of Zip, Zap and Zoom.

Among the key features of 2022 Mahindra Scorpio is its 4Xplor terrain mode that automatically adjusts traction in real-time based on the terrain. Users can also select terrain modes of Normal, Snow, Mud and Sand. 4Xplor feature is available only with top-spec diesel variants of Scorpio-N. This feature makes the SUV the most capable off-roader in its class.

Just as rugged as it looks, Scorpio-N is also one of the safest SUVs. It is expected to get around 4 or 5-star safety rating in Global NCAP crash tests. This will be in line with Thar, that has 4-star rating and XUV300 and XUV700 that have 5-star safety. Onboard Scorpio-N, the safety kit includes 6-airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold control and hill descent control, driver drowsiness detection, tyre pressure monitoring system and parking sensors.

