2022 Mahindra Scorpio N Spied With Side Facing Seats – Base Variant?

AndrenoX user interface that made its debut on the XUV700 will also make its way onto the new Mahindra Scorpio N

One cannot forget the excitement that was generated ahead of launch of the new gen Mahindra Thar and XUV700. It is this same frenzy that surrounds launch of the Mahindra Scorpio N that is set to mark its entry into markets in India on 27th June 2022.

Thanks to official teasers shared by Mahindra, a lot of details regarding exterior design, interiors, dashboard, seats, etc have been revealed. But the details revealed till date were only for the top variant. Not much is known about the base variant of 2022 Mahindra Scorpio N. Latest spy shots of the new Scorpio reveal interesting new details.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio Base Variant

Mahindra will launch the new-gen SUV on June 27. It will be offered in both 6 and 7 seater configurations and even as prices have not yet been detailed, could be priced from Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. Base variant of the new Scorpio could get side-facing jump seats, as is seen in the spy shots by Autodriven.

Unlike the previous Scorpio images, the test mule here features fabric seats. Middle row is a bench seat setting while the third row has side facing seats, as seen in the current Scorpio. It is not clear if this version will be launched or is only for testing.

Side facing seats are highly unsafe, and will result in Mahindra Scorpio 2022 scoring a low safety rating in crash test. Considering that Mahindra is focusing more on getting a higher safety rating for Scorpio N, they might not launch this version with jump seats. In fact Mahindra had launched Thar with side facing seats. But discontinued that option, because it hampered with the safety rating of new Thar.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio Dimensions

The new Mahindra Scorpio N will be larger in dimensions as compared to the current Scorpio. It will ride on a 2,750mm long wheelbase and measure 4,662mm in length, 1,917mm in width and 1,870mm in height. This makes it 206 mm longer, 97mm wider but 125mm shorter in height as compared to the Scorpio. Its wheelbase increases by 70mm over the 2,680mm wheelbase seen on the Scorpio.

Even as the Scorpio N continues to sport a boxy stance, it does receive more contemporary designs with sleek black cladding, roof rails, revised dual tone alloy wheels, a distinctive Mahindra grille with Twin Peaks logo and all LED lighting at the front and rear as against the older model that sported halogen headlamps. Design elements to the rear see a side opening tail gate on the Scorpio N along with roof integrated spoiler.

Like its exteriors, the cabin of the new Scorpio N is also packed with latest features. Top variants come with an 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with AdrenoX tech-pack, wireless phone charging, semi digital instrument cluster, steering mounted controls, an electric sunroof and dual zone climate control. It will also receive a Sony 3D sound system and roof mounted speakers. Front and rear camera, multiple airbags, engine start/stop button, multiple drive modes, hill hold assist and electronic stability control will also be a part of its on board safety equipment. Top spec models will receive captain seats in second row and front facing seats in third row.

Mahindra Scorpio N – Petrol and Diesel Engines

Mahindra Scorpio N will be powered by both petrol and diesel engine options. The 2.2 liter turbo petrol unit and 2.2 liter turbo diesel engine will be the same as that seen on both the Thar and XUV700. Transmission options will include 6 speed manual and 6 speed automatic. The Scorpio N will also get an AWD drivetrain with both petrol and diesel units. Mahindra will also sell the current Scorpio alongside the new Scorpio. It will be rebranded as Scorpio Classic. Pricing of new 2022 Scorpio is expected to be in the Rs 12-20 lakh range.

