2022 Mahindra Scorpio New Teaser – Highest Command Seating SUV

2022 Mahindra Scorpio N will be a clear evolution of its current-gen Scorpio both in terms of design and safety, and in on board comforts

Mahindra is preparing for their next big launch after the new Thar and XUV700. Called the ScorpioN, this new SUV will sport a series of feature updates as was also seen on the case of both Thar and XUV700. The current generation Scorpio will henceforth be known as Scorpio Classic.

As the launch date draws near, excitement builds up with each new teaser released by the company. Being referred to as referred ‘Big Daddy’, Mahindra has dropped yet another teaser of the upcoming 2022 Scorpio today.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio N – Highest Command Seating

Like the earlier Scorpio bridged the gap between the older Thar and Mahindra XUV500, the 2022 Mahindra ScorpioN is expected to bridge the gap between the recently launched Thar and XUV700, both in terms of ruggedness and exclusivity. It will be entering production later this month when dealership training will also commence.

Not only big on the outside, the new Mahindra Scorpio will also be big on the inside. And to make one feel big (Daddy in Mahindra speak), there is the highest command seating on offer with the 2022 Scorpio N. Take a look at the latest teaser below.

Built on a body-on-frame platform as is also seen in the case of several SUVs in the company lineup, ScorpioN gets a complete design update in a bigger, more rugged and premium stance. To come in with 6 and 7 seater options, teaser videos showed off LED headlamps and fog lamps with chrome garnish, a honeycomb 6 slat grille, new Twin Peaks logo, extensive wheel arches with brushed aluminum accents and a brushed silver finished skid plate. The new ScorpioN will ride on 18 inch diamond cut alloy wheels.

Things have also been upgraded within the cabin, giving the new ScorpioN a more premium feel with a long list of features. It will be seen with a sunroof, an AdrenoX-powered touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car features, automatic climate controls and a Sony sound system with speakers on the dashboard, doors and roof. Features will also extend to electrically adjustable seats and 3 row AC vents, etc.

Engine Specs, Safety

Mahindra has also upped the ante in terms of safety on the new ScorpioN. It will come in with ADAS, which is also seen on the XUV700 that include lane keeping assist, active cruise control and emergency braking along with high beam assist, traffic sign recognition, automatic emergency braking, driver drowsiness system and blind-spot assist. It will also receive 6/7 airbags, ABS, EBD and ESP besides TPMS etc. These features, along with the ladder frame chassis on which the new Scorpion is being positioned could lead to a better safety rating in crash tests.

Mahindra ScorpioN is slated to be powered by 2.2 liter diesel and 2 liter turbo-petrol engine options mated to 6 speed manual and 6 speed automatic transmission options. With pricing expected to start at Rs 12-13 lakhs on road, the new ScorpioN will take on other D-segment SUVs among which are Tata Harrier, Safari, MG Hector and others.