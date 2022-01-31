2022 Mahindra Scorpio New Updates – Lighter, Safer, Sony Sound System

The new-gen Mahindra Scorpio is expected to make its debut in the first half of 2022

Mahindra has been developing a new generation model of Scorpio for over three years now. Test mules of the boxy SUV have been frequently spotted on numerous occasions in the past couple of years. Several prototypes of the new-gen Scorpio have been spied testing all across the country on various kinds of surfaces.

The SUV’s launch has been delayed due to multiple reasons starting with the Covid-19 pandemic and followed by the global shortage of semiconductor chips. Ahead of its official launch, a few crucial details of the new-gen Mahindra Scorpio have been revealed by an automotive enthusiast in an online publication forum.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio – Lighter & Safer

Latest updates regarding the SUV have revealed that the new Scorpio will be lighter by 100-150 kilos than its predecessor. Engineers at Mahindra have been able to shave off an additional 50kg, thanks to the extra time they got during the pandemic. Like the new XUV700, steering of the upcoming Scorpio will be much lighter than the current model though it won’t be as light as XUV700.

Speaking of steering, the one in the new Scorpio will continue to be hydraulically assisted. The current Scorpio is regarded as one of the most unsafe passenger vehicles in the country as it received zero stars in the Global NCAP crash test back in 2016. Mahindra will be addressing this issue with a modified architecture and new body panels.

Underpinnings, Drivetrain borrowed from Thar

In all probability, the new Scorpio will be based on the same body-on-frame platform underpinning the second generation Thar. Therefore, Mahindra will be expecting at least a 4-star safety rating, if not five stars, for the new Scorpio since the compact off-roader has also been awarded a 4-star safety rating by Global NCAP. Not only underpinnings but Scorpio will be borrowing Thar’s drivetrain as well.

Recent updates suggest that 4WD system on the new Scorpio will be an evolved and updated version of Thar’s system but it will be tuned for better on-road abilities. The same setup will be upgraded in Thar once the new-gen Scorpio gets launched. Speaking of the 4WD setup, it will be a shift on fly system and will have a rotary switch instead of a lever, as seen in Thar, to change off-road modes.

New Stereo & Upholstery

Another major feature addition will be a new 3D Sony sound system borrowed from XUV700. However, this feature is expected to be limited to higher-end trims and will comprise six or eight speakers. It has already been established that interiors of the new Scorpio will wear a very different look in its upcoming iteration.

Mahindra will be offering a new Tan or Burgundy coloured upholstery in the new Scorpio although the exact shade isn’t known. Previous spy shots of its interiors have indicated the use of a dual-tone theme inside the cabin. In all likelihood, the company will be offering different options for interior schemes.

