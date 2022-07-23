2022 Mahindra Scorpio On Road Prices – Crosses Rs 30 Lakh In Kochi

Along with official launch in India, the new Mahindra Scorpio N was also unveiled in South Africa and Nepal as the company expands its global footprint

Mahindra’s all new Scorpio N has just been launched in India. This mid-size SUV has been a topic of conversation over the past several months. Now finally launched in India, the new 3 row, 6/7 seater SUV is called the Scorpio N and will go on sale alongside the current generation Scorpio which has been re-named Scorpio Classic.

Designed at Pininfarina, Italy and Mahindra India Design Studio (MIDS), Mumbai and engineered at Mahindra Research Valley (MRV) near Chennai and Mahindra North American Technical Center (MNATC) in USA, the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio N spells exclusivity both in terms of its exterior design and interior features and technology. It is the biggest and the best version of Scorpio till date. Not to mention, the most expensive version of Scorpio till date.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio N On Road Prices

Earlier this week, Mahindra revealed prices of automatic and 4WD versions of Scorpio N. Ex-Sh prices now range from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 23.9 lakh. 2022 Mahindra Scorpio on road prices vary from city to city, depending on the local taxes. They are ranging from about Rs 13.5 lakh (Ahmedabad) to over Rs 30 lakh (Kochi).

Mahindra Scorpio started its journey back in 2002. At that time, the top end would cost you under Rs 10 lakh on road. But today, the newest version of the top spec Scorpio N will cost you over Rs 30 lakh, Rs 30.51 lakh if you are buying it in Kochi, Kerala. Below are the on road prices new Mahindra Scorpio N in some of the cities of India.

Do note that these are introductory prices, and are valid only for the first 25,000 bookings. As we have seen in the case of XUV700 and Thar, prices are likely to hiked by up to 5-10% in the coming months. Despite this, Scorpio N is the most affordable body on frame 4WD SUV with 6/7 seat option in India.

Petrol, Diesel Engines – Manual, Automatic Transmissions

Mahindra Scorpio N is offered with eiter petrol or diesel engine. The TGDi mStallion petrol engine offers 200 hp power and 380 Nm torque. The mHawk diesel engine makes 175 hp power and 400 Nm torque and both engines get mated to 6 speed manual and automatic transmissions and option of 4X4.

Scorpio-N with the 4XPLOR offers first-in-class intelligent terrain management technology with electric shift-on-the-fly 4Wheel Drive System that transforms the SUV from a 2WD mode to a highly capable 4WD. It also receives three drive modes of Zip, Zap and Zoom. Zip ensures a smooth ride amongst heavy traffic conditions. Zap shows off its SUV performance while Zoom enhances ride quality.

With the new Scorpio N being produced at the company’s plant in Chakan near Pune, it enters a segment wherein it will compete with the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV700 and Hyundai Alcazar. Deliveries will start from 26th Sep. Mahindra aims to produce 20,000 units of the new Scorpio this year.