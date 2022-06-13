2022 Mahindra Scorpio Owner Manual Leaks Dimensions – Bigger Than Safari

Ahead of launch later this month, the owner’s manual of new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio N has leaked

In its all new avatar, the successor to Mahindra Scorpio gets an ‘N’ suffix. It will be called the Mahindra Scorpio N. Not Scorpion, but Scorpio N. It will be positioned on a new ladder-frame chassis. Exterior updates will be seen in the form of a tall grille with 6 chrome slats, a thick chrome strip across the grille, stylish headlamps and a faux aluminum side plate. It will also get a new front bumper design, C shaped fog lamp housing and C shaped LED DRLs along with vertically mounted tail lamps.

Prominent black cladding on wheel arches with 18 inch dual tone, multi spoke alloy wheels. The black cladding continues to its door sills along with extensive use of chrome across its exteriors which add a more premium appeal. The new gen Scorpio N sports the new ‘Twin Peaks’ Mahindra logo that is also seen on the XUV700. Photos of the exteriors have been officially revealed ahead of launch this month. Now, owner’s manual has leaked new details regarding dimensions, interiors, etc.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio Dimensions Leak

From the spy shots, it was already clear that the new gen 2022 Mahindra Scorpio will be a lot bigger in size than the current Scorpio. But how big was not clear. Now, for the first time, official dimensions of the new gen Mahindra Scorpio have been revealed via leaked owner’s manual. As per this, 2022 Mahindra Scorpio is 4662mm long, 1917mm wide, 1870mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2750mm. Ground clearance of new 2022 Scorpio is expected to be about 200 mm.

Compared to the current Scorpio, the new one is 206mm longer, 97mm wider, 125mm shorter and has a 70mm longer wheelbase. In fact, the new Scorpio when compared to XUV700, is smaller by 33mm in length, but is wider and taller than XUV700 by 27mm and 115mm respectively. Wheelbase of XUV700 is also 2750mm. When compared with Tata Safari, new Mahindra Scorpio 2022 is longer by 1mm, wider by 23mm, taller by 84mm and has a 9 mm longer wheelbase.

Moving into the cabin area, the new Mahindra Scorpio N gets a host of updated features and technology not seen on its current gen model. These include a large touchscreen infotainment system with AdrenoX AI, a semi digital instrument cluster and connected car technology.

On board features will also include dual zone climate controls, AC vents for all three row along with individual temperature settings for front-row occupants and an electric sunroof. ADAS features will not be offered on the new Scorpio N. Where seating arrangement is concerned, the 2022 Scorpio N will get forward facing seats in the third row as compared to bench seats seen on its current model.

Petrol and Diesel Engine Options

As per leaked info, 2022 Mahindra Scorpio N will get powered by a 2.0 liter mStallion petrol unit making 170 PS power. There will also be a 2.2 liter mHawk 130 diesel engine producing 130 hp power. This same engine option will also be offered in a higher state of tune for top variants with AWD, delivering 160 PS. Transmission options include a 6 speed manual gearbox or a 6 speed torque converter automatic transmission. Mahindra will also offer AWD variant with 4-Xplor system on the new Scorpio.

Production of the new Scorpio N has commenced at the company’s Chakan plant near Pune. It is set for launch on 27th June when pricing will be announced. It will target more up-market SUVs in terms of competition that include Tata Harrier and Safari, MG Hector Plus and the Hyundai Alcazar.

