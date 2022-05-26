2022 Mahindra Scorpio Petrol, Diesel Engine Specs Leak – Vs Thar, XUV700

All-new Scorpio is scheduled for launch on June 27, as part of its 20th anniversary celebrations; production has already commenced

Ageless and unwavering, Scorpio continues to be a popular choice in its class. Third-gen version of the SUV promises an entirely new experience, as it has undergone some major transformations. New Scorpio has sportier styling, a new name ‘ScorpioN’, is likely to be more spacious and packs in a range of new features. Powertrain options have also been updated.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio Specs Leak

As was being anticipated, ScorpioN will be getting the 2.2 litre diesel and 2.0-litre turbo petrol motor. These were introduced with Thar and later with XUV700. However, the engines will be in a different state of tune onboard Scorpio. In terms of power and torque output, ScorpioN is placed almost midway between Thar and XUV700.

In case of lower variants of ScorpioN diesel, power output will be 130 PS. This is the same as that available with Thar. For higher variants of ScorpioN diesel, power output will be 160 PS. In comparison, power output of XUV700 diesel variants is in the range of 155 PS / 185 PS. Existing Scorpio also utilizes a similar approach, wherein the base model has 120 PS whereas other variants make 140 PS.

Power output for ScorpioN petrol variants will be uniform at 170 PS. In comparison, power output of Thar and XUV700 variants is 150 PS and 200 PS, respectively. Both diesel and petrol engines have transmission options of 6-speed manual and torque converter automatic. 4×4 option will be available for both petrol and diesel variants of ScorpioN.

ScorpioN features

While it has retained much of the signature boxy design, the edges are now more rounded as compared to current Scorpio. Front fascia has been completely revamped with new slatted grille, new Mahindra logo, sleek dual projector LED headlamps, sequential turn indicators and C-shaped LED DRLs. Air dam and bumper have also been updated.

Side profile has thick body cladding and prominent wheel arches. The SUV gets new 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. At the rear, ScorpioN has vertically mounted LED tail lamps. It will continue using a side-hinged tailgate, just like its predecessors. Rear bumper has been updated for a sleeker look and feel.

On the inside, Mahindra ScorpioN packs in a comprehensive range of features. It includes a large touchscreen infotainment system, steering mounted controls, a semi-digital instrument panel and an electric sunroof. Cabin experience has been improved with the use of premium quality soft-touch materials and upholstery. New Scorpio could get Alexa connectivity and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Safety is another area where new ScorpioN could see some major upgrades. Safety kit could include electronic stability program, side airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, reverse camera and 360° surround view. ScorpioN is likely to get a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP, which will be another major USP for the SUV.

Source