2022 Mahindra Scorpio Pickup Based On ScorpioN – 7 New Colours

If and when launched, new-gen Mahindra Scorpio Pickup will rival Isuzu D-Max V-Cross and will be a more affordable alternative to Toyota Hilux

Mahindra surprised everyone by taking the covers off the upcoming new-gen Scorpio recently. Re-christened as ‘ScorpioN’, the SUV has been in development for ages and its test mules have graced the roads for almost three years now.

Based on these latest images of the new-gen Scorpio, codenamed Z-101, a pickup truck version of the same has been digitally imagined by Pratyush Rout. For the unknown, Mahindra retails a pickup iteration of Scorpio which goes by the name Scorpio Getaway. The latest rendition could become the new ScorpioN Getaway in the future.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio Pickup Rendered

Front end of this digitally rendered Scorpio pickup looks identical to its SUV sibling. This includes a revised and massive multi-slatted front grille with chrome embellishments flanked by redesigned dual-pod LED projector headlamps. It gets a similar reprofiled front bumper that houses new C-shaped fog lamp enclosures and a wider air dam with honeycomb mesh patterns.

Side profile of the pickup is visibly longer than its SUV counterpart which includes a longer wheelbase as well as longer front and rear overhangs. It gets the same treatment on its door sills and wheel arches with plastic claddings and chrome trim. That said, the boxy silhouette with a flat roofline and upright pillars have been retained. The pickup also stands on the same machine-cut dual-tone alloy wheels.

The rendition of Scorpio pickup gets a dual-cab layout where the third row of the SUV has been utilised for a utilitarian luggage tray. Changes are expected to be made to its rear end that would involve different LED tail lamp clusters and a new bumper. Another subtle change is the positioning of the ORVMs that have been slightly lower in the pickup truck rendition.

The pickup version is expected to carry the same interior layout as its SUV sibling. It will boast similar equipment as the new-gen Scorpio. If and when launched, ScorpioN Getaway will be a more affordable alternative to Toyota Hilux that was launched a couple of months back.

Expected Powertrain Options

In all likelihood, the pickup truck version of Scorpio will only borrow a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel unit from the ScorpioN lineup. This unit could be offered with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed automatic transmission. Like it’s SUV counterpart, ScorpioN Getaway will also come with an optional 4×4 drivetrain that will perfectly suit the nature of this lifestyle utility vehicle.

Coming to the new ScorpioN, the upcoming SUV will be launched on June 27 and is expected to be offered in numerous variants. On the same date, prices will be revealed and official bookings will start. Unofficial bookings are already open at authorised dealerships.