2022 Mahindra Scorpio Power, Torque Leak – More Than Tata Safari

For usual commutes and some off-road fun, Scorpio N can work as a capable alternative to the likes of Harrier, Alcazar and Safari

Ahead of its launch on June 27, much of the details about Mahindra Scorpio N have been revealed. One aspect still being speculated upon was the performance figures of the SUV. While it was apparent that Scorpio N will be borrowing powertrain options from Thar and XUV700, the exact power and torque output numbers were not known. In the latest update, Scorpio N performance figures have been confirmed.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio Power, Torque Leak

In case of diesel base variant, the 2.2-litre motor is tuned to deliver 132 PS of max power and 300 Nm of peak torque. It will be offered with only 6-speed manual transmission and rear wheel drive. Top-spec Scorpio N diesel variants will generate 175 PS. Torque output will be 370 Nm with 6-speed manual transmission and 400 Nm with 6-speed AT. Both RWD and 4WD option will be available with top-spec Scorpio N variants.

With the 2.0-litre turbo petrol motor, power output will be 200 PS. Torque output is 370 Nm with 6-speed manual and 380 Nm with 6-speed AT. These numbers are the same as that of XUV700. Scorpio N petrol variants will have both RWD and 4WD option. This makes the new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio more powerful than rival Tata Safari.

Various other details about the SUV have already been revealed such as the part-time 4WD system instead of a conventional 4×4 setup. Mahindra has trademarked the ‘4Xplor’ name for this part-time 4WD system. It will work by measuring the traction level of the wheels, based on which power will be transferred to the respective wheels.

By default, the system will work as a RWD that sends power to the rear wheels. This will ensure optimal fuel efficiency when using the SUV on standard roads. Another key feature of Scorpio N is 4 drive modes of sand, mud, grass and snow. Users can choose the appropriate ride mode via a rotary dial provided on the centre console.

Other features that make Mahindra Scorpio N a capable off-roader include ESP based brake locking front differential, mechanical locking rear differential, five-link rear suspension, low and high range gearbox and FSD (Frequency Selective Damping) dampers.

Scorpio N features

Scorpio N will be available in both 6-seat and 7-seat versions. 6-seater version will have captain seats in middle row with dedicated arm rests for both passengers. The 7-seat version will have a 60:40 split second -row bench. Some of the key features offered with Scorpio N include AdrenoX based 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, built-in Alexa, 7-inch full digital instrument console, premium 3D Sony sound system, air purifier, dual-zone climate control and steering mounted controls.

Scorpio N is likely to have upgraded safety with expected NCAP rating of 4/5 star. Safety kit onboard Scorpio N will include features such as 6-airbags, hill hold control, traction control, hill descent assist, rear parking camera and driver drowsiness detection. ADAS features, however, will not be available with Scorpio N.

Source