2022 Mahindra Scorpio Prices To Be Revealed Next Month

Inside the cabin, new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio will feature forward-facing seats in the third row as opposed to bench seats in the current model

The new generation Mahindra Scorpio has been under development for ages. Spy shots of test mules of the SUV have been frequently surfacing on the internet for almost three years now. After several delays caused mostly due to unwarranted crises, Mahindra has kickstarted promotional campaigns for the new-gen Scorpio.

The homegrown carmaker has teased the latest iteration of Scorpio in a couple of TV commercials released online earlier this month. More recently, spy images of a final production-spec unit of the new Scorpio showed the vehicle rolling off the assembly line. This suggests that the third-gen Scorpio has finally entered into series production.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio Launch Date

Mahindra will be launching the new 2022 Scorpio on 20th June. This is the same date, when first gen Scorpio had made its debut 20 years ago. New gen Scorpio is launching on the 20th anniversary of Scorpio. On the same date, prices will be revealed and official bookings will start. Unofficial bookings are already open at authorized dealerships.

As seen in numerous spy images leaked before, the upcoming Scorpio features significant exterior styling updates over its predecessor. It also looks visibly bigger than the current model which is in line with its promotional campaign with the tagline- “The Big Daddy of SUVs”. In fact, the TV commercial confirms that with the new-gen Scorpio, Mahindra intends to take on the D-segment SUVs.

The new Scorpio gets a completely revised front fascia featuring a massive multi-slatted front grille with chrome embellishments. The redesigned grille also flaunts the new Mahindra logo and is flanked by new dual-pod LED projector headlights on each side with integrated LED DRLs. The reprofiled front bumper houses new C-shaped fog lamp enclosures and a wider air dam with honeycomb mesh patterns.

Coming to its side profile, Mahindra has retained the tall stance and boxy silhouette of Scorpio by incorporating a flat roofline and upright pillars. However, compared to the previous-gen model, the new Scorpio appears to be more rounded at its edges. The imposing stance is further amplified by the large, bulging wheel arches wrapped around by black plastic claddings.

These massive wheel arches are filled up by new dual-tone, 18-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels. At its rear, it gets a flat side-hinged tailgate and new vertically-mounted LED taillights inspired by Volvo that run through the D-pillar. The rear bumper is sleeker than before that houses a metallic skid plate and a distinctive chrome trim. Other notable styling highlights include a rear wiper with a washer and a prominent character line on its sides with a pronounced kink in the rear.

Powertrain Options

Powering the new-gen Scorpio will be two engine options- a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel unit and a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol unit. Exact details and specifications of these motors are yet to be revealed but it has come to light that the oil burner will be available in two states of tune. The lower-spec tune will kick out 130 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque which is in sync with Mahindra Thar.

Both engine options will be available with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Mahindra will be offering an optional 4×4 drivetrain in higher-spec trims of the new Scorpio.