2022 Mahindra Scorpio Production Spec Testing Continues – New Spy Video

Mahindra is expected to retail the new-gen Scorpio alongside the previous-gen model

Mahindra is taking longer than expected to launch the new generation Scorpio. The SUV has been in testing on the road for more than three years now. Spy shots have frequently floated across the internet over the past couple of years which have revealed some very crucial details about the SUV.

A video that shows closer look at the production spec 2022 Scorpio has been uploaded on YouTube channel The Beardo Guy. The video was shot in Manali, where it is testing currently. It was also spied at a fuel station. This video also gives us another sneak peek of the new Scorpio which has seen a massive shift in its styling.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio- Interiors Spied

The latest prototype of the new Mahindra Scorpio was spotted in a fully disguised form wrapped underneath heavy camouflage. It was seen testing under harsh winter conditions in Himachal Pradesh. New Scorpio more premium and bigger in size.

The most striking highlight inside the cabin is the completely relaid interiors and new dashboard design which feel more premium in comparison to the outgoing model. It gets a new touchscreen infotainment display which is larger than the outgoing unit and flanked by new air-con vents that are vertically oriented.

HVAC buttons and other switchgear are placed below the infotainment unit. Further down in the centre console, we spot USB ports and a power outlet socket in front of the gear lever. Speaking of gear lever, the said test mule is equipped with a 6-speed manual gearbox with a conventional handbrake lever.

Other highlights including the multifunction steering wheel and digital instrument console appear to be carried forward from XUV700. As seen in previous spy shots, the seats get dual-tone upholstery with black and brown trims. Middle-row occupants in the new Scorpio will also benefit from rear AC vents with separate blower controls.

The latest spy pics also confirm that third-row seats will be front-facing in the upcoming iteration of the SUV instead of side-facing jump seats in the outgoing model. Boot space on offer will be negligible with all seats up even though the new-gen model appears to be more spacious than its predecessor thanks to a longer wheelbase.

Engine Options & Drivetrain

Powering the forthcoming version of Scorpio are two engine options including a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel unit and a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol unit. Both these motors are found in the new-gen Thar as well as XUV700 in different states of tune. In Scorpio too, these power mills will be available in different guises. Transmission duties will be carried out either by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox on each engine option.

Higher variants of the new-gen Scorpio will also be offered with a 4×4 drivetrain that comes equipped with a shift on a fly system. This system will feature a rotary switch instead of a lever, as seen in Thar, to change off-road modes.

2022 Scorpio launch was scheduled to take place soon after XUV700, but that has not been the case. Mahindra had launched XUV700 back in Aug 2021. New Scorpio was expected to be on sale by now. But it seems launch plans have delayed yet again. Expect the new Scorpio to be priced aggressively – atleast at the time of launch.