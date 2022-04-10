2022 Mahindra Scorpio Spied At Airport – Getting Loaded On A Plane

New gen Mahindra Scorpio will be one of the most awaited launch in the Indian market this year

Mahindra Scorpio has been dominating its segment since its launch in 2002. 20 years later too, it is one of the most celebrated vehicles on Indian roads. In the last 2 decades, we have seen the SUV go through multiple changes, both, on the outside and inside. However, the 2022 model is expected to bring in the most significant update to the SUV.

2022 Scorpio will be based upon an all new platform and will be drawing power from Mahindra’s new breed of engines. The exterior design is expected to look modern, along with upgraded interiors which shall provide an enhanced experience for the occupants.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio Spied At Airport

Over the last few months, test mules of the 2022 Scorpio have been spotted across all corners of the country. The latest spy shots have been clicked at an Airport. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Trunal Gaikwad for sharing the images of the new Scorpio from the airport.

The new gen Scorpio was getting loaded on a plane, before it got spied on. Mahindra is known to test their vehicles in different parts of the world. 2022 Scorpio has already been spied testing in Europe and South Africa. Europe is also where Mahindra’s design team headed by Pratap Bose is located.

Just a few weeks back, images of the Mahindra Scorpio were leaked from its TVC shoot location in Mumbai. Going by usual Mahindra timelines, it is fair to assume that the official debut of the Scorpio shall happen soon.

Launch might still take some time as Mahindra would want to first build up some inventory so that it can properly start dealer dispatches. In its last 2 major launches, namely the Thar and XUV700, Mahindra managed to garner a huge number of bookings, but was not able to deliver vehicles in a timely fashion (due to multiple reasons, including the on-going semiconductor chip shortage). With production getting streamlined, Mahindra has posted record sales in March 2022.

2022 Scorpio Key Highlights

Under the hood, the 2022 Scorpio will be getting a 2 litre mStallion turbo petrol motor and a 2.2 litre mHawk turbo diesel unit. We have seen both of these in the 2020 Thar and XUV700, however in different states of tune. Exact power outputs of both the engines aren’t available. Transmission options would mostly include a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT gearbox. Standard models will have a Rear Wheel Drive configuration however 4×4 will be offered in select trims. This will help the Scorpio retain its Go-Anywhere capabilities, something which most of its competitors technically miss out upon.

2022 Scorpio will be feature loaded, like most new-age Mahindra SUVs. Previous sets of spyshots have confirmed new seat upholstery options with a dual tone theme and an all new dashboard layout. The SUV will also be getting a large touchscreen infotainment, vertically oriented air-con vents, electric sunroof, all digital instrument cluster and a Sony-powered sound system with 6 speakers.

Competition

Technically, there is no other body on frame SUV which is available in the same price band and hence leaves the Scorpio with 0 competition. However, for practical purposes, the Scorpio will be competing with multiple crossovers and SUVs which fall in the INR 12 – 20 lakhs segment. Some of the prominent competition will include models like the Tata Harrier, Tata Safari, MG Hector, MG Hector Plus, Hyundai Creta, Hyundai Alcazar, VW Tiguan, Skoda Kushaq and even the Mahindra XUV700.