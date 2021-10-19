2022 Mahindra Scorpio Spied Testing In Europe Ahead Of India Launch

New-gen Mahindra Scorpio will be offered in both five- and seven-seat configurations

Mahindra is currently at a war footing trying to speed up production for the newly launched XUV700 after receiving a thunderous response. At the same time, the carmaker also has the uphill task of clearing the impending orders of Thar which has a waiting period of almost a year.

Meanwhile, the company is also focusing on its next big launch in the form of a new generation Scorpio which is slated to hit showrooms in the next few months. Test mules of the SUV have been spotted on numerous occasions India. In fact, spotting new gen Scorpio test mule around in Chennai, Pune or Nashik is very common.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio Spied In Europe

But the latest spy shots of 2022 Mahindra Scorpio are from Europe. This is probably the first time Scorpio test mule has been spied outside India. Spotted in Hungary, the 7 seater SUV was is likely performing highway runs. It is not new for Indian cars to get tested abroad. Previously, Tata Harrier and Safari had been spotted in Europe.

The boxy, ladder-on-frame SUV is seen wrapped underneath camouflage which indicates that it is still some distance before it eventually reaches series production. While the overall silhouette of Scorpio remains boxy, its exterior design appears to be completely overhauled.

Exteriors and Interiors

Upfront, the new Scorpio will flaunt a redesigned multi-slatted grille flanked by dual-beam projector headlamps on both sides. The bumper looks butch and houses a wider air intake grille along with round fog lamps and LED DRLs. Thanks to upright B and C pillars and a flat roofline, Scorpio retains its boxy side profile. The SUV runs on 17-inch spoke alloy wheels wrapped around by rubber with thick sidewalls.

Major upgrades are noticed inside the cabin which makes the SUV feel a bit more premium. The most noticeable update is a relaid dashboard which features an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment display flanked by vertically-oriented air-con vents on both sides. The driver’s instrument console features two manual concentric dials with a digital MID in between.

Unlike modern SUVs, the new Scorpio will retain physical buttons for telematics and other features giving it a robust feel. At the same time, the use of a piano black finish gives the cabin an upmarket appeal. Other notable features expected to be offered are steering-mounted audio controls, auto climate control, connected car tech along with standard connectivity features such as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Powertrain Options

Powering the upcoming Scorpio will be two engine options- a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol unit and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel unit. These units are offered in the new XUV700 as well but in Scorpio they could be detuned slightly. Transmission options also remain same with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox available for both engines.

Power will be sent to the rear wheels as standard with the option of 4WD expected to be offered in higher variants. Upon its launch, it is expected to be priced competitively starting at around Rs 11.0 lakh (ex-showroom).

Source