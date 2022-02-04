2022 Mahindra Scorpio Tail Lights Are Massive – New Spy Shots

All-new Scorpio packs in a range of updates including visual enhancements and new features and engine options

Already among Mahindra’s bestseller, Scorpio will be launched in its next-gen avatar later this year. New version of Scorpio has been under development for around three years now. It’s apparent that launch has been delayed due to pandemic and global shortage of semiconductor chips.

New Scorpio tail lamps

Test mules of all-new Scorpio have been spied quite frequently in recent times. Latest spy shots clicked at night time reveal the SUV’s large sized wraparound tail lamps. In what could be a unique feature, the upper section of the tail lamps is integrated with the tailgate. The new tail lights are quite different from existing dual semi-circular units.

Much of the new tail lamps are still hidden under camouflage. It’s difficult to tell if they work to improve the overall look and feel of the SUV’s rear section. New tail lamps appear to have a curvy profile, which should match the SUV’s updated body panels. Assumptions aside, one thing is certain that the new tail lamps will be beneficial in terms of safety.

Another thing revealed is the actual effectiveness of LED headlamps of all-new Scorpio. It can be seen to offer good illumination, both in terms of forward focus and spread. This again is a plus in terms of safety.

It is possible that new Scorpio could get Auto Booster headlamps, similar to the ones introduced with XUV700. It could be offered with top-spec variants of new Scorpio. As for fog lamps, these are standard halogen units.

Another interesting update for new-gen Scorpio is sequential turn indicators. Popularized by Audi, sequential indicator lights don’t just blink, but also appear to move in that specific direction. New Scorpio will have twin-pod headlamps with integrated turn signals.

In terms of overall design, updated Scorpio retains much of its boxy profile. However, the edges and body panels appear more refined as compared to that of current model. Front fascia has been updated with a new grille, bumper and bonnet.

New Scorpio engine and specs

All-new Scorpio will most likely use the body-on-frame chassis, as used with new Thar. It will also be borrowing the engine options from the compact off-roader. Thar is powered by a 2.2 litre diesel motor that makes 130 bhp of max power at 3,750 rpm and 300 Nm of peak torque at 1,600-2,800 rpm. Thar also has a 2.0 litre petrol motor that makes 150 bhp / 300 Nm. Transmission options for both engines include 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic.

Top-spec variants of new Scorpio will be offered with a 4WD system. This will be an improved version of the current unit being used on Thar. It has been tweaked to deliver better on-road performance. Based on shift-on-fly system, the updated 4WD unit will comprise a rotary switch. In comparison, Thar has a lever system to select off-road modes.

