2022 Mahindra Scorpio Taillight On Sale In Karol Bagh – Even Before Launch

These lookalike taillights have arrived early most likely to serve as replacement parts or for customization projects

New-gen Mahindra Scorpio is bigger, roomier and will pack in a range of comfort & convenience and hi-tech features. The updated SUV is expected to be launched in June, coinciding with its 20th anniversary. However, with the prevailing uncertainties and shortage of auto components, it won’t be surprising to see things getting delayed.

2022 Scorpio taillights in Karol Bagh

Old auto parts shops functioning through several generations can have quite a few treasures lying unnoticed in the storehouse. It’s only when the right customer walks in that their true value is realized. These auto shops can even procure parts of cars that have been long discontinued. One such preferred location for auto parts is Karol Bagh in Delhi.

Continuing with their reputation of never failing to surprise visitors, this time around taillights of new-gen Scorpio have been spotted in an auto parts shop in Karol Bagh. The inverted L shaped taillights look exactly the same as that of test mules spotted on road tests. The taillight comes with the distinctive horizontally aligned chrome insert in the lower section.

Carmakers source parts from multiple vendors and there are hundreds of people involved in their design, production and transportation. It presents numerous possibilities about how the design of taillights could have been leaked, copied and produced even before the launch of new-gen Scorpio.

Auto parts dealers are apparently stocking up in anticipation of the SUV’s launch and subsequent demand for its parts. Things like front and rear bumpers, headlights and taillights are among the parts that are most commonly damaged in minor to moderate accidents. Many people prefer local shops, as aftermarket replacement parts work out cheaper. These parts also come handy at locations where an authorized dealership may not be available nearby.

Replacement parts for new-gen Scorpio could also be used for customization projects. Instead of buying a new-gen model, many users hire customization shops to give their vehicle the new-gen look and feel. Special upgrade kits are available for such customization projects, comprising all the necessary parts.

New-gen Scorpio engine and specs

Powering new-gen Scorpio will be the same engines as offered with new-gen Thar. The 2.2 litre diesel motor generates 130 bhp of max power and 300 Nm of peak torque. The 2.0 litre petrol motor churns out 150 bhp / 300 Nm. Both engines are offered with transmission options of 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic. Torque is higher at 320 Nm with the petrol AT variant.

Performance numbers for new-gen Scorpio are likely to be higher in comparison to that of Thar. Top-spec variants of new Scorpio could be equipped with 4×4 drivetrain as well as drive modes. In terms of features, new Scorpio will get a larger touchscreen infotainment system and refreshed dashboard. Other key highlights include an all-digital instrument console, smartphone connectivity, Sony sound system, dual zone climate control, 360 degree camera and electric sunroof.

Source