2022 Mahindra Scorpio Vs Old Scorpio Walkaround – Specs Compared

Scorpio N is a whole different animal when compared to the Scorpio Classis in every sense of the world

Scorpio N was recently launched and Mahindra has revealed complete pricing of all the variants. It is an attractive product and is expected to take the Scorpio brand’s legacy to new heights. But Mahindra is still keeping the outgoing model under a new name, Scorpio Classic. We understand why Mahindra is doing it because it is still popular.

Outgoing Scorpio sold 4,131 units in June 2022 and is the third highest-selling compact SUV in the country. This is when people knew that a newer model was right around the corner as seen in our compact SUV sales. So, how does Scorpio Classic stack up against N? Is it still viable? We’ll find that out today.

Scorpio N Vs Scorpio Classic

Right off the bat, Scorpio N is a much larger vehicle and its “Big Daddy” quotient is very high as it shoots for the D1 SUV segment. Scorpio Classic is still a C-segment SUV. Newer model is a whopping 206mm longer, 97mm wider and has a 70mm longer wheelbase. But the old model is 125mm taller. Height, on an SUV, is a double-edged sword as it makes it look intimidating at the same time, raising the center of gravity.

Scorpio N gets both petrol and diesel options, which is a first for Scorpio brand. The 2.0L petrol mill makes 200 bhp and 370 Nm. Both the models get the same 2.2L diesel engine, but in a different state of tune. Scorpio Classic makes 120 bhp and 280 Nm in lower variants and 140 bhp and 320 Nm. Scorpio N diesel engine makes 130 bhp and 300 Nm in lower variants while higher variants make 172 bhp and 370 Nm.

The old Scorpio used to get the 4×4 option before but is now only offered in RWD layout. But Scorpio N is offered with RWD and a 4WD option. This option is offered with diesel powertrains both with MT and AT. Scorpio N gets all-four disc brakes while the Classic gets drums at the rear. N also gets 18” alloy wheels on top variant shod with 255/60 rubber while Classic gets 17” alloy wheels shod with 235/65 rubber.

New Scorpio Vs Old Scorpio Walkaround

To know how better Scorpio N is over Scorpio Classic, we will list down all the features that the latter doesn’t get. Keyless entry, push-button start, dual-zone climate control, powered driver seat, a single-pane sunroof, LED headlights, premium interior, captain seats, front-facing third row, Adreno-X AI-based 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car tech, 7-inch fully digital instrument console, 3D Sony sound system, air purifier, 6 airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, hill hold control, hill descent assist, traction control, ESP, and a driver drowsiness detection system.

All-in-all, Scorpio N is a premium upgrade over the preceding model. It gets handsome and butch styling outside with Volvo-inspired tail-lights. Even though both get a side-hinged boot gate, Scorpio Classic offers a little more luggage space due to its foldable jump seats. Take a look at the detailed comparison video* below, credit to Yash9w.

Old Scorpio scored 0-Stars in Global NCAP crash safety test and Scorpio Classic will likely retain it. Scorpio N, however, is expected to be a revolution in terms of crash safety over the model it replaces. Old Scorpio prices start at Rs. 13.53 lakh. While introductory prices of Scorpio N start from Rs. 11.99 lakh and go all the way to Rs 23.9 lakh (both prices ex-sh). New Scorpio deliveries will start from Sep 26. *Please note that Rushlane is not responsible for content from external sites.