2022 Mahindra XUV300 Facelift With New Logo – XUV700 Inspired Design

Existing Mahindra XUV300 is offered in four trims- W4, W6, W8, and W8(O) with prices starting at Rs 7.96 lakh and going up to Rs 13.36 lakh (ex-sh)

Sub 4 meter SUV segment continues to grow in India. Thanks to the arrival of new SUVs, this segment enjoys a good pie of the total passenger vehicle market share. The best-sellers in this segment currently are Maruti Brezza and Tata Nexon – which are averaging about 10k sales per month.

Then comes Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue – generating about 12-15k together every month. Despite of offering a compelling package, Mahindra XUV300 has slipped to the middle order in this segment. Average monthly sales of XUV300 are in the region of 4-5k.

2022 Mahindra XUV300 Facelift

With rivals being offered with newer updates and features, Mahindra is expected to give the XUV300 a facelift soon. This will help Mahindra compete effectively in the segment. Ahead of official debut, automotive rendering artist Shubhajit Dixit has shared his version of 2022 Mahindra XUV300 Facelift via digital renders.

As it is a facelift, not much changes are expected. 2022 XUV300 could retain its distinct design with a few subtle updates. The front design is inspired by the new Mahindra XUV700, wearing the twin peaks logo that will be used on all upcoming Mahindra SUVs. This new design on the XUV300 looks quite appealing, as well as sporty.

2022 Mahindra XUV300 Facelift render is seen with a redesigned front grille and new bumpers. The updated XUV300 also gets new 17-inch alloy wheel designs, new headlamp and taillamp clusters and new exterior colour options. It could be the first major assignment for Pratap Bose since joining Mahindra from Tata Motors.

Inside the cabin of XUV300 facelift could see an all-black interior with a dark dashboard and seat upholstery. It could get a large central infotainment display with piano black surrounds all around the centre console. While the current XUV300 is decently equipped with creature comforts it does miss out on rear AC vents which is likely to be the same in the upcoming facelifted model.

XUV300 is offered with a single-pane electric sunroof, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, auto climate control, connected car tech and rain-sensing wipers. Safety features offered include up to seven airbags, corner braking control, and front and rear parking sensors.

2022 Mahindra XUV300 Specs – Expected

The most significant update for XUV300 facelift is expected to be a new and more powerful engine. In most likelihood, the more spirited 1.2-litre 3-cylinder mStallion turbocharged petrol engine is likely to make its debut in the new XUV300. This engine pumps out 130 bhp and 230 Nm of peak torque. It could be paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. Earlier last month, this engine was homologated by Mahindra for all the standard variants of XUV300.

In the current model, Mahindra offers a 1.2-litre turbo petrol unit and a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine. The former kicks out 109 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque while the latter cranks out 115 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque. Both engine options are available with either a 6-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. XUV300 facelift is not likely to launch before mid-2022.

