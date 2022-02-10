2022 Mahindra XUV300 Updated With New 16 Inch Alloys

Mahindra is expected to bring out a facelifted iteration of XUV300 – Which would include both cosmetic and specification updates

First launched in 2019, Mahindra XUV300 is nearing its mid-life facelift period. Competition is on the rise – Rival Tata Nexon got updated in 2020, Hyundai Venue facelift is due for launch later this year, and so is the New Brezza.

Mahindra is also working on the facelift of XUV300. But before that, they have given an update to the W8 variants. Mahindra has silently updated the 2022 XUV300 with new alloy wheels. The alloy wheels in the subcompact SUV have gone one size shorter from 17-inch units to 16-inch units. The downgrade in wheel sizes is in line with other segment rivals in the sub-4 metre SUV space.

Mahindra XUV300 New Alloys – 2022 Update

Rise in initial costs has led to OEMs increasing prices of almost all models every quarter. Although alloy wheels in the latest iteration are a size smaller, they do look nice and appear to fill the wheel arches well. While the profile of tyres remains same, cross-section (width) of tyres have been reduced from 215 to 205.

This change should help Mahindra XUV300 become a bit more fuel efficient but it could take some toll on its performance. Thankfully, the wheels don’t appear to be under-tyred in the images. Updates in alloy wheels have been made to the top-spec W8 and W8(O) trims only since rest of the trims are already available with 16-inch wheels as standard.

Other features

The range-topping W8(O) trim gets stylish dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels whereas the W8 trim receives simple silver-coloured alloys. However, there are other changes made in the feature list of XUV300. As per a recent report, some features such as passenger-side keyless entry, rear centre armrest and cup holders have been deleted from the top-spec trim.

Prices of all variants of XUV300 have remained constant as of now. Mahindra offers the subcompact SUV in four trimsW4, W6, W8, and W8(O) which are priced between Rs 7.95 lakh and 13.46 lakh (ex-showroom). The car is based on SsangYong Tivoli which was once a Korean subsidiary of Mahindra.

Specs & Features

Under the hood, XUV300 is powered by two engine options- a 1.2-litre turbo petrol unit and a 1.5-litre diesel unit. The former kicks out 109 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque whereas the oil burner pumps out 115 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque. Both motors can be linked with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed AMT.

In terms of features, XUV300 is equipped with features like an electric sunroof, cruise control, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, rain-sensing wipers, auto AC, and connected car tech. Safety of occupants is taken care of by up to seven airbags, corner braking control, and front and rear parking sensors.

Mahindra is also working on developing a fully electric version of XUV300, a pre-production of the same was previewed at the last edition of Auto Expo 2020. A test mule of the electric SUV was recently spotted somewhere. Apart from this, Mahindra could also provide the IC engine-powered XUV300 with a mid-life facelift.