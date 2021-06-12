2022 Maruti Alto 800 Facelift Sport Edition Render – Youthful Exuberance Personified

Ubiquitous Alto has been transformed into the quintessential head turner in this digital rendering

One of the bestselling small cars in the country, Maruti Suzuki Alto has a largely unassuming character. It’s compact, cute and sweet, but not something that you would normally take notice on the streets. So, how about adding a dose of sportiness and pizazz to the hatch? Folks at SRK Designs have accepted that challenge and have come up with a stunning transformation of Alto 800.

2022 Maruti Alto 800 Facelift sport edition rendering – key changes

At the front, the hatch gets a revised grille with SRK logo in the centre. The headlight gets projector units and LED DRLs in a blacked out casing. The original shape of the headlight unit remains the same. The bumper has been updated with a nifty protruding panel. It gets other sharp cuts and creases, something that is usually seen with SUVs and sports cars.

For the lower radiator grille, the same mesh type format has been used as is offered in the stock version. However, the mesh is now a lot finer and closely knit, as compared to the original. This significantly enhances the overall look and feel of the front fascia.

Flanking the radiator grille are deep-set fog lamps with blacked out background. A strip of the original orange shade has been retained to accentuate the blacked out parts at the front.

Coming to the side profile, the digitally rendered 2022 Alto 800 sport edition gets a new set of alloy wheels. Rear view mirrors along with A, B and C pillars have been blacked out. The glass of the windows and windshield has been redone in a tinted shade. Components like side turn signals and the antenna mounted on A-pillar have been removed to achieve a clutter-free look.

Talking about the most interesting part of this rendering project, the hatch gets a gradient paint job. It starts with the grey shade at the front and tapers down gradually towards the front doors. A section of the roof also has this gradient colour styling. The original orange shade is retained from the rear door onwards. This dual-tone gradient paint job enhances the sportiness of the hatch by several notches.

Deserves some extra power

Even in its stock version, Alto 800 is known for its peppy performance. The 800cc petrol motor is capable of generating 47 hp of max power and 69 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

For this rendered sport edition, we think it would not hurt to add some performance boost. May be the engine can be tweaked to deliver slightly higher power and torque. It will be a perfect match for this Alto sport edition.