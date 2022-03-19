2022 Maruti Alto 800 New Gen Render Based On Spy Shots – 6 Colours

The new car will be larger, better equipped and more premium than its predecessor

SUV boom is steadily increasing the Indian customers’ tendency to move upmarket even at the budget end of the spectrum. So, it is not surprising that iconic low-cost nameplates migrate at least one sub-segment higher when it’s time for a new iteration. Hyundai did it with new Santro, and now, it is time for industry leader Maruti Suzuki to do the same with its Alto.

2022 Maruti Alto 800 New Gen Render

Disguised prototypes of next generation Maruti Alto 800 has been spotted doing rounds across the country several times, so much so that our in-house design specialist Pratyush Rout has got all the clues needed to dish out a speculative rendering which we think is reasonably accurate. Not surprisingly, Maruti’s designers have opted for a tall-boy design in an attempt to pass it off as a micro-crossover.

With its Kwid, Renault successfully demonstrated that a budget car with crossover-ish visual traits has a huge potential in India. So, it is a no-brainer for Maruti to follow suit. While the new Alto’s crossover traits are up for debate, the rendering indicates that it is decidedly a size larger than the outgoing model and looks more upmarket.

The high-mounted almond-shaped headlamps and a prominent gaping radiator grille definitely reminds us of its primary rival Santro! The tall-boy body style means even its silhouette is somewhat comparable. So, it is obvious what was the benchmark for new Alto’s exterior design.

The growth in proportions will bring a significantly roomier cabin and we expect a modern looking dashboard. Top-end variant is likely to be equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system, keyless entry, dual airbags, multi-function steering wheel and so on.

Under The Skin

2022 new Alto will be a significant step-up from its predecessor but the setup will be a familiar one. The modular Suzuki Heartect which also underpins WagonR and S-Presso will be extended to 2022 Alto. This will translate into significant benefits due to economies of scale and a competitive development cost.

An improved and cleaner version of the time-tested 796-cc naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine will continue to be soldier on, paired to a 5-speed manual transmission. An AMT version could also be on the cards. A more powerful 1.0-liter K10 variant is expected to join the lineup as well.

When Is It Coming?

2022 Maruti Alto is set to be introduced sometime later this year. Given the new model will be more spacious, modern and better equipped, expect pricing to witness a bump. For reference, current model starts at INR 3.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model is expected to put the venerable nameplate back on the top of best-seller list.