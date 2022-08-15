2022 Maruti Alto K10 AMT – Touchscreen, Keyless Entry, Steering Controls

Maruti has shared a new teaser of the upcoming Alto K10 – This time revealing more details about interiors

Maruti is getting ready to launch its all new Alto K10. Launch of the entry level hatchback is planned for 18th August’22 while bookings are already open. The new model will be based upon Suzuki’s Heartect platform which has also underpinned multiple other models like Celerio, Baleno, S-Presso and Ertiga.

2022 Alto K10 will be sold along with the current Alto 800 model. There will be a total of 12 variants on offer, 8 out of which will have a manual transmission. Names of the manual variants will be STD, STD (O), LXI, LXI (O), VXI, VXI (O), VXI+ and VXI+(O). AMT option will only be provided on select variants, namely, VXI, VXI (O), VXI+ and VXI+ (O).

2022 Maruti Alto K10 AMT Top Variant Teased

While Alto K10 will be competing in the budget hatchback segment, its top-end trims will be decently loaded with creature comfort features. Some of the highlights will include an all black interior, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system which will be compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, four power windows, electrically adjustable ORVMs, manual air conditioning and remote key.

Under the hood of 2022 Alto K10, one will find a 1 litre K10C Dual Jet petrol motor which we have seen on other Maruti vehicles like Celerio and S-Presso. The engine produces max power of 67 hp at 6,000 rpm and peak torque of 89 Nm at 3,500 rpm. Transmission options will include a 5-speed MT and a 5-speed AMT. Speculation and trends suggest that Maruti might bring in a CNG compatible variant of the Alto K10 sometime in the future.

2022 Alto K10 will be slightly larger than the current Alto. It will measure 3,530 mm in length, 1,520 mm in height and 1,490 mm in width. Its wheelbase will stand at 2,380 mm, 20mm longer than that of its predecessor. It will be getting a fuel tank of 17 litres while its boot capacity will be limited to 177 litres.

6 of the confirmed colour options include Speedy Blue, Earth Gold, Sizzling Red (used in Teasers), Silky White, Solid White and Granite Grey. Post launch, Alto K10 will have limited competition in the form of Renault Kwid. In terms of pricing, we believe, 2022 Alto K10 will command a small pricing premium over its predecessor. For safety, Maruti will be offering dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS as standard features.

Maruti’s 2022 Plans

Maruti is also prepping itself to launch its Grand Vitara in Indian market. While Alto K10 will be focused on the entry-level segment, Grand Vitara will work out to be Maruti’s new flagship product in its lineup. It happens to be an all new product, which has been jointly developed by Toyota and Suzuki.

Interestingly, till date, we always saw Toyota badged Maruti products, like Toyota Glanza and Toyota Urban Cruiser. The equation will change with the launch of Grand Vitara. It is based on Toyota Hyryder, which will launch on 16th Aug. Interestingly, both the models will be made at Toyota’s Bangalore based plant.