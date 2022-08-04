2022 Maruti Alto K10 New Gen Fully Leaks – Interiors, Colours, Features

The new Alto K10 gets a radical change in design and dimensions and will be based on the new modular Heartect platform

Maruti Suzuki Alto scores high among hatchback sales each month. It finds its position among the top 5 hatchbacks after the WagonR, Swift and Baleno and apart from models from its own company stables finds little competition in this segment save for the Renault Kwid.

The all new Maruti Alto K10 is set to launch in India on 18th August 2022. Various details have been revealed with regard to its variants, dimensions, features and engine and transmission options. It has also been confirmed that the new Alto will be sold alongside the existing Alto 800. Ahead of launch, the upcoming hatchback has fully leaked online. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Rahul Nair for sharing the exclusive images via Rushlane Spylane.

New Gen Maruti Alto K10

2022 Alto K10 hatchback will be offered in 12 variants. The manual variants will include STD, STD(O), LXI, LXI(O), VXI, VXI(O), VXI+ and VXI+(O) while there will also be four automatic variants of VXI, VXI(O), VXI+, and VXI+(O).

It will be based on the new Heartect modular platform and will see increased dimensions as compared to the current model on sale. The Heartect platform also spans other Maruti Suzuki models such as the S-Presso, Celerio, Baleno and Ertiga.

The Alto K10 will stand 3,530mm in length, 1,490mm in width and 1,520mm in height with a 2,380mm long wheelbase. Gross weight is at 1,150 kgs. This compared to the Alto makes it around 85mm longer and 45mm higher while wheelbase has been increased by 20mm.

Design updates will see the new Alto receiving cabin updates with new upholstery, a revised dashboard design and instrument cluster. It will also be fitted with a 7 inch touchscreen infotainment system (reserved for its top spec variants) with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, power adjustable ORVMs, front power windows, remote key and manual AC along with steering mounted audio controls. It will ride on 14 inch wheels. Safety features will include dual front airbags, rear parking sensors and ABS which will be offered as standard.

Maruti Alto – Engine and Transmission

The new Maruti Suzuki Alto will be powered by the same engine that also powers the S-Presso and Celerio. This 1.0 liter K10C DualJet engine makes 67 hp power and 89 Nm torque. The engine will be mated to a 5 speed manual or AMT gearbox and will come in with start/stop technology. The new Alto K10 could also come in with a CNG option.

Maruti Alto has been the company’s top selling model over the past two decades and is the only Indian car to have amassed sales of 40 lakh units in the domestic market. It may be recalled that the previous Alto K10 was discontinued from the company lineup from April 2020 post the BS6 emission norms coming into effect. The company continued with the Alto 800. With the launch of new Alto K10, Maruti is likely to increase their market share in the segment.

2022 Maruti Alto K10 will be offered in a choice of 6 colour options. These are Solid White, Silky Silver, Granite Grey, Sizzling Red, Speedy Blue and Earth Gold. Once launched, 2022 Maruti Alto K10 New Gen will have the Renault Kwid as its only competitor while it will also take on the S-Presso from its own stables. More details are likely to be revealed in the coming days, before official launch.