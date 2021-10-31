2022 Maruti Alto New Gen Spied Testing – Looks Bigger And Taller

Maruti Alto is one of the best selling car in India – It last got a generation update back in 2012

After more than 2 years of not launching a new car, India’s largest car maker seems to be getting ready with a slew of new car launches in the coming months. It will start with the new gen Celerio, which will launch next month in India. Next month will also mark the global debut of new gen S-Cross.

Maruti is also getting ready to launch new gen versions of their popular cars like Alto, Swift, Dzire, Baleno, etc. Apart from working on new gen updates, Maruti is also working on all new cars which are being planned for launch in association with their parent company’s partner, Toyota. But that will take a few more years.

2022 Maruti Alto New Gen Spied

What will launch next year, is the new gen Alto. It has just been spied on public road by Youtube channel Wonderlust Shashank. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Hashir Hasan for sharing the update. This is not the first time that the new gen Alto has been spied. It has been spied earlier as well, but that time the camouflage was a lot thicker and it hardly revealed anything.

This time around, the camouflage has shed its layers – and more details are visible. Compared to the current Maruti Alto, its new gen variant will be bigger. It will be longer, taller as well as wider. It will be upgraded to Suzuki’s famed Heartect platform, on which they have built all their modern day cars like Swift, Dzire, WagonR, etc.

With more and more buyers preferring to buy SUV-styled cars, OEMs are updating their cars to look like SUVs. Maruti’s last launch was the S-Press, which was launched as a mini-SUV. Tata recently launched Punch as micro SUV. There is a huge demand in entry segment for cars that cost less, but look big like SUVs. This has pushed car makers to design small hatchbacks that are taller in size.

Design is expected to be inspired by the Future-S concept which was on display at the 2018 Auto Expo. 2022 Maruti Alto also returns some elements from the existing Alto. For example the front design is lot like the current Alto, but a lot bigger in size. Under the camouflage it is probably hiding C-shaped foglamp enclosures which could also feature LED DRLs.

2022 Maruti Alto New Gen – Interiors, Engine specs

Tyre size is similar to the current Alto. From the side, its crossover design is visible clearly. Interior space will be on the higher side and so will be the boot space. Features will also be added. From touchscreen infotainment system to semi-digital instrument cluster, the new Alto is expected to be a feature-rich car – catering to the demands of new age buyers.

Safety will be via dual front airbags, ABS. The new platform is expected to result in added safety and reduction of weight. This will also help in increase of mileage. Like current Alto, which is on offer with 800cc and 1.0 liter engine option, the new Alto 2022 is also expected to continue with the same options. Transmission will be via manual as well as AMT. 2022 Maruti Alto CNG option will also be on offer.

2022 Maruti Alto New Gen prices are expected to be at a premium as compared to the current Alto. But it will continue to be priced aggressively. Launch will take place sometime next year.