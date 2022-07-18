2022 Maruti Alto New Gen Spied During TVC Shoot – Details Leak Before Launch

Upon launch, Maruti Alto will compete against Renault Kwid and its own sibling S-Presso

Maruti Alto is one of the highest-selling cars in India in the twenty-first century. Ever since it made its debut in 2000, the car has been a rage in the market thanks to its compact proportions and its affordability. The car ticks almost every box for a prospective first-time car buyer in the country.

Currently in its second generation since 2012, Alto continues to pull strong monthly sales volumes on a regular basis. But they are no longer as high as before. Alto sales have gradually declined, as more and more buyers want SUV. To tackle this problem, manufacturers are giving hatchbacks an SUVish design. Like we have seen with Renault Kwid, Tata Punch, Maruti S-Presso and so on.

2022 Maruti Alto New Gen TVC Shoot

Maruti Alto, the entry-level hatchback is due for a generation upgrade. It has now been spied undisguised for the first time, while it was out for TVC shoot. Launch is expected to take place sometime next month, just ahead of the start of the festive season 2022.

Sources tell Rushlane third-gen Maruti Alto has now entered trial production at the company’s Gurugram-based facility. The new Alto looks visibly taller and longer than the current model. While exact dimensions will be revealed at the time of its launch, the new-gen Alto already commands a better road presence than its predecessor.

The upcoming iteration of Alto will flaunt several styling updates on its exterior. This should include larger sweptback headlamps, reprofiled front and rear bumper, new fog lamp housings and revised taillights. Apart from new headlights, front face of the car might also feature a redesigned grille covering a wider real estate.

Side profile looks boxier, thanks to a flatter roofline and broader front and rear fenders thus lending the car a crossover-like stance. A sculpted bonnet upfront also helps accentuate the crossover appeal of the hatch. More importantly, 2022 Maruti Alto will be underpinned by Suzuki’s latest generation Heartect platform which makes the car appear bigger yet lighter.

2022 Maruti Alto Features, Specs

Inside the cabin, larger dimensions should result in more room for occupants. The new-gen Alto is also likely to benefit from some additional features onboard including a touchscreen infotainment screen, a semi-digital instrument console, keyless entry and more. Dashboard layout and seat upholstery are also expected to be updated for the new model.

Maruti is expected to continue offering the same 796cc, naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 47 bhp and 69 Nm of peak torque. This motor is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. New Alto will also be offered with a new 1.0-litre K10C NA petrol engine that kicks out 66 bhp and 89 Nm of peak torque. This unit will be offered with a 5-speed gearbox as well as a 5-speed AMT option.

Prices of 2022 Maruti Alto are likely to be higher than the current Alto, thanks to the new additions. Launch of new Alto 800 and Alto K10 comes at a time when Indian govt is working on mandating 6 airbags for all passenger cars with up to 8 seats. Maruti has voiced their concern and said that such a rule will make manufacturing of small cars unviable as it will increase their prices.

Source