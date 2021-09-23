2022 Maruti Alto Small Car Spied Testing Inside Plant – Launch Next Year

The new-gen Alto is expected to come out next year with a host of changes and a new platform

The Alto has been the gold-laying goose for Maruti Suzuki for almost two decades now. It has always been considered the natural heir to the iconic Maruti 800. Alto has been the common man’s car ever since its inception for various reasons. Its practicality, compactness, fuel-efficient engine and moreover attractive price are a few reasons why customers vouch for an Alto.

Alto’s Legacy

The entry-level hatchback is due to be given a generation update which will be launched sometime in 2022. The car is in its second generation already in India which was launched in 2012. The first generation Alto was a derivative of the fifth generation model of the same car sold in Japan which was launched way back in September 2000.

Over the years, Alto has been one of the most reliable cars for the Indo-Japanese brand in India and for years it has been one of the highest-selling cars in the country. Despite being old, this car still has a strong pull towards prospective customers. This is why the makers could plan to bring in a new generation soon. This new generation Alto has been spied testing inside the company plant for the first time.

2022 Maruti Alto Small Car Design

Although it is difficult to grasp anything concrete from the spy image, what we can expect is that it retains its traditional silhouette yet takes a more upright stance as seen in previous spy shots. Also, the wheelbase seems to have increased slightly compared to the current generation model.

The headlamp cluster is expected to be redesigned, so are the taillights. The tail lamp cluster is more rectangular in shape and the rear bumper has been slightly tweaked to incorporate the reflectors. Other noticeable aspects are the turn indicators on the side fenders, roof-mounted spoiler, ORVMs and regular door handles. The interior details have not been revealed yet.

Thanks to the new platform, the next gen Maruti Alto is expected to grow in size. On the inside, expect more space in terms of legroom, headroom and shoulder room. Though it will grow in size, weight is not expected to increase. Fuel efficiency figures are likely to go up.

Powertrain, Transmission Options

The new Alto is most probably expected to shift to Suzuki’s Heartect platform which underpins already existing models such as WagonR, Swift and S-Presso. The current generation Alto is powered by a 799cc three-pot petrol engine which produces a humble 47 bhp at 6000rpm and 69 Nm of peak torque at 3500rpm. This unit is linked to either a 5-speed manual as standard or a 5-speed AMT as an option.

There will also be a CNG powertrain option with the micro hatchback on offer. Upon its launch, it will rival other entry-level cars such as Renault Kwid and Datsun Redi-Go. The new-gen Alto is likely to be pegged at a starting price of Rs 3.20 lakh (ex-showroom), a shy over the current model. Launch is expected by Diwali 2022.

