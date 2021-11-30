2022 Maruti Alto Small Car Spied Testing With S Presso – New Spy Shots

Internally codenamed Y0M, the new-gen Maruti Alto will be underpinned by the latest iteration of the Heartect platform

After a gap of more than two years, Maruti launched a new car earlier this month. Now, it is planning on introducing a bunch of new models in the coming few months. This includes new-gen Alto, Brezza, Baleno and S-Cross. Add to that, it also has a new mid-size SUV being developed in association with Toyota.

The new gen Maruti Alto is expected to make its debut in the second half of 2022. Test mules of the upcoming micro hatch have been spotted on multiple occasions previously. The carmaker continues to test the upcoming Alto as its launch nears D-day. The latest spy shots are credit to DesiSpeech. It was spotted near Panchkula on the Shimla highway.

2022 Maruti Alto Small Car – Updated Exterior Design

Like previously spotted test mules, the latest prototype caught on camera was seen in a fully disguised avatar wrapped under heavy camouflage. Despite this, we can draw many inferences from the recent spy shots. For starters, the new-gen Alto is expected to undergo significant changes in terms of its design and styling. The new model looks visibly taller, broader and more butch than the current Alto.

Previously it was reported that Maruti will make the new gen Alto more ike a mini SUV, as that is what is more in demand these days. Seen in the spy video below, Maruti Alto is testing along with the current S-Presso. Expect the new gen Alto to share platform and many other parts with the S-Presso.

The new 2022 Alto will receive a more upright stance in comparison to its predecessor. While design of the front fascia is similar to the current model, it visibly looks bigger in proportions. Also, the wheelbase seems to have increased slightly compared to the current-gen model. The front grille gets the same honeycomb mesh pattern but covers a wider real estate.

It features larger sweptback headlamps and a sculpted hood. The front bumper is also reprofiled which looks more aggressive than the outgoing model. It appears to incorporate new C-shaped fog lamp housings which would feature LED DRLs. In its upcoming avatar, Alto will be underpinned by Suzuki’s latest generation Heartect platform which will make the car bigger yet lighter.

This will also translate into a roomier cabin. Speaking of cabin, interiors of the new-gen Alto is also expected to undergo several updates including a new dashboard layout. It will also boast some additional features in the equipment. Some notable features on this list are likely to be a touchscreen infotainment screen, a semi-digital instrument console, keyless entry and more.

Engine, Transmission Options

Powering the new Alto could be the same 796cc, 3-cylinder petrol engine that produces 47 bhp and 69 Nm of peak torque. This motor is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. Maruti could also bring back the 1.0-litre K10 engine on Alto which pushes out 67 bhp and 90 Nm of peak torque. This unit is paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT.

A CNG-powered model of Alto will also be made available. Upon its launch, the new-gen Alto will take on other entry-level cars such as Renault Kwid and Datsun Redi-go. Expect it to be priced a touch above the current model which is priced between Rs 3.15 lakh and Rs 4.82 lakh (ex-showroom).