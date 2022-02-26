2022 Maruti Baleno 1.5 Liter Petrol Engine For Export Market

The new 2022 Maruti Baleno will continue to rival the likes of Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20, Volkswagen Polo and Honda Jazz

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno has was launched in India earlier this week. The premium hatchback received a comprehensive update in terms of design, features and safety. A few days after India launch, the export spec 2022 Baleno has been unveiled in South Africa.

Made in India and exported all over the world, Baleno is made at Suzuki Motor India plant in Gujarat. It is from here that Maruti and Toyota procure the Baleno for selling in domestic as well as export markets.

2022 Maruti Baleno Export Spec

Export spec Baleno is the same as the new Baleno launched in India. Starting with its exterior, the most significant updates are seen at the front end of the car which gets a completely new face. The redesigned front fascia gets a larger and wider grille which is flanked by a new L-shaped headlamp cluster on each side.

The headlamps feature new LED internals and new DRLs. Front bumper looks sharper which houses a wider air dam and new fog lamp enclosures. The front end looks sportier than the outgoing model thanks to the blacked-out panels in the lower bumper.

At the rear, the new Baleno gets sleeker L-shaped LED tail-lamps, a reprofiled rear bumper and a newly designed tailgate. Maruti has retained the same cab-forward silhouette of the current model in the new Baleno.

Subtle updates on its side profile include a new chrome lining around window sills that now curves upwards around the rear quarter glass area. The new Baleno also features a new sheet metal design for rear doors and fenders in order to accommodate the revised LED tail lamp cluster.

Features on offer

Inside the cabin, the new Baleno will receive massive changes, the most significant of those being a redesigned dashboard layout. The dashboard now houses a larger 9.0-inch floating touchscreen infotainment display which is similar to the recently revealed new-gen S-Cross.

It will also receive new controls for auto climate control and sleeker air-con vents. There is also an HUD. The instrument console gets the same semi-digital layout but the digital MID screen now gets a coloured display. It borrows a new multi-functional, flat-bottom steering wheel from Swift and Dzire. Other notable feature additions include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control and more.

Powertrain Specs Baleno Export Model

In India, the 2022 Baleno is powered by a K12N petrol motor delivering 90 PS power and 113 Nm torque. It is mated to 5 speed MT or AMT. In the export market of South Africa, the 2022 Baleno is powered by a 1.5 liter petrol motor delivering 105 PS and 138 Nm.

This is the same petrol motor which powers Ertiga, Ciaz, Brezza, etc in India. Transmission options for the 2022 Baleno export model includes manual as well as automatic. Launch in S Africa is likely to take place in June 2022.

