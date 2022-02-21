2022 Maruti Baleno All Colour Options In Real World – New Renders

2022 Maruti Baleno is going to be one of the biggest launch of this calendar year’s first quarter

The model deserves this right as it has the capability to easily manage monthly sales of more than 15-20K units per month. Hence, it is no surprise that with each passing day, more details about the upcoming Baleno are getting unravelled ahead of its launch, which is scheduled for 23rd February 2022.

Recently, we saw the leaked brochure of the Baleno, which technically provided all the information one wants to know about the model, except its pricing. In case you have missed out, here is a small summary of what all one will find on the 2022 Baleno.

2022 Maruti Baleno Details

The hatchback will measure 3,990 mm in length, 1,745 mm in width and 1,500 in height. It will be riding on a wheelbase of 2,520 mm. Under the hood, it will come powered by a 1.2 litre petrol motor which will be good enough to dish out 66 kW (approx 90 PS) and 113 Nm of peak torque.

Transmission options will be limited to a 5-speed MT and a 5-speed AMT. The AMT option will replace the CVT gearbox which was on offer up until now. This change will remove all CVT options from Maruti’s line-up. Claimed Fuel efficiency for the Manual Transmission variant happens to be 22.35 km per litre and 22.94 kmpl for the AMT variant.

2022 Maruti Baleno New Features

Feature list of the Baleno happens to be extremely long as it gets auto-headlamps, precision cut alloy wheels (for top-spec trim), LED projector headlamps, DRLs, push-button start/stop, fast charging USB ports, Heads Up Display (HUD), Cruise Control, Rear AC Vents, Alexa Connect, 9-inch smart infotainment system which will be compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Suzuki Connect, automatic climate control, flat bottom steering with steering mounted audio controls and much more.

Trim levels of the Baleno include Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha, basically following the usual NEXA nomenclature. Color options include NEXA Blue, Opulent Red, Splendid Silver, Luxe Beige, Grandeur Grey and Pearl Arctic White. Automotive rendering artist Pratyush Rout has created digital renders of the 2022 Baleno colour options in real world conditions.

2022 Maruti Baleno Safety

Kerb weight of the new Maruti Baleno 2022 has been increased by about 50-70 kgs. Majority of this increase in weight is likely because of use of high strength steel and to improve the overall structural integrity of the Baleno.

In addition to this, the Baleno will be getting dual front airbags, ABS, EBD, seatbelt pre-tensioners, ISOFIX child seat mounts as standard. Higher trims will also get side and curtain airbags (total 6 airbags), ESP with Hill Hold assist, reverse parking sensors, reverse parking camera and much more.

Competition of the Baleno will include models like the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, VW Polo and Honda Jazz. Owing to its pricing, it will also be competing with some compact SUVs/crossovers like the Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. Pricing of the model shall lie around the INR 6.5 – 10.5 lakhs mark, witnessing a small price increase than the current model which is already on sale.

One can pre-book the 2022 Baleno against a payment of INR 11K. Bookings are currently live at NEXA’s website and across NEXA’s pan-India dealerships. Display units of the 2022 Baleno too shall reach the showrooms later this week, in-line with the model’s launch date.