2022 Maruti Baleno Alpha Top Variant – First Look Walkaround

New Maruti Baleno will launch tomorrow in India, on 23rd Feb 2022 – It will come with more features, better safety

2022 Maruti Baleno is just a day away from its official unveil. And, as per expectations, the internet is buzzing with more leaks related to the hot-hatchback every hour. Recently, we saw the 2022 Balano brochure getting leaked and now a new spy video showcases the first look of top variant Baleno.

2022 Maruti Baleno Colours

The video has been uploaded on YouTube by Khushal Kumar. Maruti will be offering the Baleno with 6 colour choices, which would include NEXA Blue, Luxe Beige, Pearl Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Opulent Red and Grandeur Grey. Video shared by The Car Show covers multiple colour options which will be offered on the 2022 Baleno.

While colour options like the Pearl Arctic White, Opulent Red and NEXA Blue have been seen on previous models, the video claims that the Grey/Silver colours are completely new offerings. The video misses out on the Luxe Beige option, however we trust the internet to unravel it sometime soon.

2022 Maruti Baleno New Specs

Like most NEXA models, the 2022 Maruti Baleno will be offered in 4 trim levels, namely Alpha, Zeta, Delta and Sigma. The variants will be further split into Manual and AMT, based upon the transmission choices on offer.

It must be noted that the CVT gearbox of the Baleno has been done away with and Maruti has introduced an all new 5-speed AMT option as the sole automatic offering. Standard model will feature a conventional 5-speed MT gearbox. Post this change, none of the Maruti model in the country will be featuring a CVT.

Under the hood, Maruti has reduced the engine option choices as the new model gets only 1 engine in single state of tune. This would be the 1.2 litre motor which has now been tuned to churn out 113 Nm of max torque and 66 kW of power. As per leaks, Maruti has claimed the fuel efficiency of the AMT version to be at 22.94 kmpl while the Manual is expected to return 22.35 km to a litre.

2022 Maruti Baleno New Features

With the updated model, Baleno will be getting a long list of features, both for creature comfort and for safety too. The list includes precision cut alloy wheels, auto headlamps, rear AC Vents, DRLs, LED Projector Headlamps, fast charging USB ports, Cruise Control, push-button start/stop.

It also gets Heads Up Display (HUD), automatic climate control, steering mounted audio controls, 9-inch smart infotainment system which will be compatible with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Alexa Connect and Suzuki Connect and much more.

For enhancing the model’s safety quotient, Maruti will be offering ABS, EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounts, seatbelt pre-tensioners and dual front airbags as standard across the range. Higher trims will also be getting ESP with Hill Hold assist, reverse parking camera, reverse parking sensors and side and curtain airbags.

2022 Baleno Competition

Display units and even final customer units of the 2022 Baleno have started to reach dealership stockyards across the country. In case you would want to pre-book the model, you can head to NEXA’s official website or to one of NEXA’s pan-India dealerships.

Bookings are currently being accepted against an advance of INR 11K. Pricing of the updated model shall mostly be around INR 6.5 lakhs – 10.5 lakhs, a small bump over the current model’s price. Like before, direct competition of the Baleno will be models like Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz and VW Polo. Indirect competitors will include models like Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite and Tata Punch.