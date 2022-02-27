2022 Maruti Baleno Base Vs Mid Variant – Which One Is More VFM?

2022 Maruti Baleno is off to a great start with record bookings even before the launch day

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the 2022 Baleno the updated model comes along with multiple additional features and some revised design elements. The model has been launched in 4 different trims, including Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha.

A video shared by YouTube channel, Carholicworld showcases the major differences between Sigma and Delta (Base and Mid) trims of the 2022 Baleno. Broadly speaking, there are around 11-12 major differences between the two models. Video below will help explain which variant is more VFM – Value For Money.

2022 Baleno Sigma vs Delta – Top Differences

Talking about the differences, the Sigma variant misses out on the chrome finished front grille, which is available on the Delta trim. The base – Sigma trim gets steel rims whereas the Delta variant gets blacked out steel rims with wheel covers.

Other differences on the exteriors include body coloured ORVMs and door handles, which are present on the Delta trim but absent on Sigma. The Delta trim additionally gets integrated turn-indicators in the ORVMs, whereas the Sigma trim gets body mounted turn-indicator lights. Aesthetically, it goes without saying that the Delta trim looks more appealing than the Sigma variant.

On the inside, the Delta variant gets a longer list of creature comfort features, which includes a parcel Tray for the boot, company fitted speaker system, touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, steering mounted audio controls, ORVM controls, chrome finished gear lever and front cabin lights.

All of the discussed features are absent on the Sigma variant, which makes it a true bare bones trim. Most customers of the base trims of such models prefer to get aftermarket accessories installed in their cars. While it does work out to be cost effective, usually it leads to cancellation of the vehicle’s official warranty.

Powertrain

As far the safety and powertrain related details are concerned, both the units are completely identical. The 2022 Baleno now draws power from a 4 cylinder 1.2 litre Dualjet K12N petrol motor, which can dish out 90 hp and 113 Nm of peak torque. Gearbox options include a 5-speed MT and a 5-speed AMT.

The sigma variant misses out on the AMT option while other trims like the Delta, Zeta and Alpha get AMT options as well. Fuel efficiency figures as per Maruti’s claims stand at 22.35 kmpl for the Manual variant and 22.94 kmpl for the AMT version. A CNG-variant of the Baleno is also on the cards and will get launched later this year.

In terms of pricing, the Sigma variant costs INR 6.35 lakhs ex-showroom and INR 7.45 lakhs on-road in Faridabad. While the Delta trim costs INR 7.19 lakhs ex-showroom and INR 8.4 lakhs on-road. The Delta variant is also available along with an AMT gearbox, which further bumps up the price of the Delta AMT trim to INR 7.69 lakhs ex-showroom.

Competition

Competition of Baleno includes models like the Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz, Tata Altroz and the soon to be discontinued VW Polo. Other direct rival will be the updated Glanza, which shall get launched soon. Indirect competition comes via other micro SUVs and crossovers like the Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite and Tata Punch.