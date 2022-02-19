2022 Maruti Baleno Brochure Leaks – Boot Space, Kerb Wt

Maruti Baleno 2022 is all set to get launched on 23rd Feb – Ahead of that all details have leaked

India’s best selling hot-hatch is getting its first significant update since its launch and it is a big enough reason for it to dominate the headlines. The official unveil of the 2022 Baleno is scheduled for 23rd February however each passing day is bringing us new information about the upcoming model.

While Maruti is dropping in new Teasers regularly, enthusiasts too are busy trying to get more scoops and spyshots of the hot-hatch. The latest leak is the official brochure. 2022 Maruti Baleno Brochure has revealed all the details – from variants to boot space to kerb weight.

2022 Maruti Baleno Brochure

2022 Baleno’s line-up will consist of multiple variants and colour options. There will be 4 broad trims, namely Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha. Overall range will include 11 variants, which will be spread across 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT gearbox options. Exterior color options will include Celestial Blue, Opulent Red, Grandeur Grey, Luxe Beige, Pearl Arctic White and Splendid Silver.

Dimensions of the 2022 Maruti Baleno stand at 3990 mm length, 1745 mm width, 1500 mm height, 2520 mm wheelbase. It gets boot space of 318 liters, fuel tank capacity is 37 liters, and minimum turning radius is 4.85 meters.

2022 Maruti Baleno mileage for the manual variant is 22.35 kmpl while that of AMT variant is 22.94 kmpl. Front gets disc brakes while the rear gets drum brakes. Tyre size is 185/65 R15 for base variants and 195/55 R16 for top variant.

Kerb weight of 2022 Maruti Baleno is at 920 kgs to 955 kgs for MT variant and 935 kgs to 960 kgs for AMT variant. Gross vehicle weight is at 1,410 kgs. Compared to the older Baleno, the new 2022 Baleno is about 50-70 kgs heavier.

Key Specs

Under the hood, the Baleno will see minor changes. Going ahead, Baleno will be offered only with a single engine option, which will be the 1.2 litre DualJet VVT petrol motor which will come mated to a 12 V mild-hybrid system. The engine will be able to dish out 89 hp and 113 Nm of peak torque.

Earlier, Maruti was offering the same engine with the Baleno, however with 2 different iterations. On the transmission front, the 5-speed manual transmission will be continued while a 5-speed AMT will be added to the line-up. The current model is offered along with a CVT, which will get discontinued. Post this change, there won’t be any CVT offering left in the entire Maruti’s line-up.

As per reports, Maruti has worked upon Baleno’s safety quotient. As a result, Baleno’s overall kerb weight has also gone up. On the safety feature front, the 2022 Baleno is expected to get ABS, ESP, Cruise Control and 6 airbags. It would be interesting to see how the updated Baleno performs on the safety front in the G-NCAP test. Notably, some of its competitors like Tata Altroz and Honda Jazz have scored well in their respective G-NCAP tests in the past.

On the inside, 2022 Baleno will get an all new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, segment first – Heads-Up Display (HUD), LED Lights, new DRLs, automatic climate control, keyless entry, push-button start/stop, a flat bottom multifunction steering wheel, a 360 degree view camera and much more. Interiors too have been revised, which will add freshness to Baleno’s cabin.

Competition and Pricing

As before, the Baleno will continue to compete with the likes of Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, VW Polo and Honda Jazz. Pricing of the current Baleno lies between INR 6.03 lakhs and INR 9.41 lakhs (ex-showroom). It is fair to presume that the updated Baleno will be slightly pricier than the current model.

In case you are interested to pre-book the 2022 Baleno, you can head to NEXA’s official website or a dealership near you. Bookings can be made against an advance of INR 11K. While display models shall reach the dealerships soon, one can even experience the model via NEXA’s 3D configurator.