2022 Maruti Baleno CNG Launch Planned – To Rival Upcoming Altroz CNG

Maruti Suzuki has already expressed its intentions to provide CNG option with Nexa range of cars

As of now, Maruti Suzuki offers CNG option with cars that are sold through its Arena dealerships. The list includes S-Presso, Celerio, Alto, WagonR, Eeco and Ertiga. None of the Nexa range cars have CNG option. Nexa range includes Ignis, Baleno, S-Cross, Ciaz and XL6.

Maruti Baleno CNG Launch launch

All-new Baleno could be among the first Nexa cars to get factory-fitted CNG option. Baleno CNG is likely to be launched in the coming months, sources reveal. The company has been receiving quite a few enquiries about CNG option for Nexa cars. Maruti is exploring the possibilities and will take a decision at the right time.

Being the largest manufacturer of factory-fitted CNG cars, Maruti shouldn’t have any major issues with introducing CNG option for Nexa cars. Moreover, evolving market dynamics indicate that Nexa CNG could bring in desired sales volumes. With rising fuel prices, there has been increased demand for CNG cars. Even owners of premium cars like Nexa range have started to feel the pinch.

Introducing CNG option with more cars is desirable for Maruti, as the company has completely discontinued diesel engine option. Diesel cars are preferred for multiple reasons including higher torque and reduced operating costs. With diesel option no longer available, Maruti car buyers looking for reduced fuel costs are naturally thinking about CNG option.

2022 Baleno CNG features

It remains to be seen which variants of 2022 Baleno will get CNG option. Till now, Maruti has followed a strategy to offer CNG with base-spec variants. That’s largely because Arena cars are preferred for their affordability. Factory-fitted CNG cars are priced higher, so offering them with top-spec variants will further increase price. This in turn can limit sales.

However, the strategy could change for Nexa cars, as customers in this segment may be willing to pay a premium price for getting access to the full list of features. For cars like Baleno, CNG option is likely to be made available with mid-spec and even top-spec variants. 2022 Baleno has shed its minimalistic profile and added a comprehensive range of advanced features. Many of these are offered with only top-spec variants.

Some key features available with all-new Baleno include head up display, 360 camera and Smartplay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system. It also gets next-gen Suzuki Connect platform that offers a wide range of connectivity features across remote operations, safety and security, alerts and notifications and analytics.

New Baleno also looks sportier with significant changes to the front grille, bumper, projector headlamps and LED DRLs, bonnet, tail gate design and LED tail lamps. Interiors have also been revised for a refreshed look and feel. Video above is credit to MRD Cars.

Safety has been improved with new features such as 6-airbags and surround view system. 2022 Baleno is also expected to get a good rank in Global NCAP test. While rival Hyundai i20 has yet to be tested in India, Tata Altroz had scored 5-star safety rating in Global NCAP in 2020. Baleno may not be dependent on NCAP ratings, but getting 4-star or 5-star can still be advantageous.