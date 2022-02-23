2022 Maruti Baleno First Batch Owners Start Taking Deliveries On Day 1

Maruti Suzuki Baleno is priced from Rs 6.35-9.49 lakhs and is also offered with a monthly subscription package at Rs 13,999 per month

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno has just been launched in India. It comes in with several advanced features, the latest in technology and enhanced safety equipment. It is being presented in the same six trims of Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Zeta (O), Alpha and Alpha (O) priced between Rs 6.35-9.49 lakhs.

Bookings have opened at a down payment of Rs 11,000. Subscription scheme is also introduced by Maruti Suzuki for the new Baleno that comes in with a Rs 13,999 fee per month. It also includes vehicle registration, maintenance, insurance and roadside assistance.

2022 Maruti Baleno Day 1 Delivery

Deliveries have also started. First batch owners have started taking delivery from today itself. Youtube channel sansCARi sumit has managed to capture the first batch of 2022 Baleno getting delivered to the respective owner at Nexa dealership in the video below.

The exteriors of the new Baleno premium hatchback sees a wider honeycomb grille in a ‘NEXAWave’ pattern and silver accents. New wrap around headlamps, a clamshell bonnet, reprofiled bumper along with LED head lamps and LED DRLs.

The major changes to its exteriors are the new 16 inch alloy wheels along with a chrome strip at the base of window lines that extends to the rear quarter glass. Tail lamps are also revised and are now C shaped LED units that extend to the tailgate and bumper.

The cabin of the new Baleno sports a revised look. It gets a three layer design on its dashboard with a black finished top, silver accents in the center and the bottom finished in dark blue. It is the same dark blue colour scheme that extends to its doors and seats while other updates include a new steering wheel similar to that seen on the Swift, revised seating and new instrument cluster.

It also sports a 9 inch Smartplay Pro+ free-standing touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa support. Updated technology also extends to voice command system, ‘Suzuki Connect’ connected car tech with 40+ connectivity features and a heads-up display (HUD).

Maruti Suzuki has also fitted the new Baleno with an Arkamys surround sound system, 360 degree cameras, auto dimming IRVMs and tilt and telescopic steering adjustment. New Baleno comes in a choice of 6 exterior colour options among which are Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Grandeur Grey, Nexa Blue, Opulent Red and Luxe Beige.

20+ Safety Features

Special attention is being paid to safety on board the New Age Baleno. It gets 20+ safety features among which are 6 airbags that include driver and co-driver, side and curtain airbags. It also gets an electronic stability program, hill hold assist, high speed alert, driver and co-driver seat belt reminder, ABS and EBD. The Baleno is positioned on the Heartect platform while its chassis and body panels are made of stronger grade steel.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift comes in powered by a 1.2 liter DualJet VVT petrol engine that makes 66 kW power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm torque at 4,400 rpm. The engine gets paired with a manual and AMT options and gets an idle-start/stop system. Suspension set up along with a new hydraulic clutch system ensures improved NVH levels while the engine offers best in class fuel efficiency rated at 22.35 km/l for the manual and at 22.94 for the AGS variant.