2022 Maruti Baleno Front Detailed Via Digital Render – Looks Sharper

Maruti Baleno was first launched in 2015 and is currently one of the best selling car in India – It is due for an update next year

Maruti Suzuki India has not launched a new car in almost 2 years now. Their last new car launch was the S-Presso in 2019. They had plans to launch new gen Celerio last year, but Covid-19 pandemic related issues has caused the delay.

Apart from Celerio, Maruti is also working on launching new gen Baleno, spy shots which were recently posted. The premium hatchback made its debut in India back in 2015 and got a mid-life facelift in 2019. It is likely to get a new gen version next year.

Updated Exterior Design

A digital rendering of the updated Baleno has been created based on the leaked spy shots by SRK Designs and a video of the same has been uploaded on YouTube. Only front end of the hatchback has been rendered since very few details from the spy images have been comprehended.

The latest rendering shows the 2022 Baleno with a completely redesigned face. The most prominent updates include a new and larger front grille featuring a honeycomb mesh pattern with sporty black inserts. The grille is flanked by redesigned rectangular LED headlamps on both sides with LED DRLs positioned at the upper portion of the cluster giving them a much sharper look.

It also features a reprofiled front bumper which houses new LED fog lamps, a wider air dam and a silver-finished faux skid plate. It also gets chrome trims around the radiator grille, air dam and fog lamps which enhance the premium appeal of the hatch. The bonnet and ORVMs with integrated turn indicators have been carried forward from the current model.

Although not part of this render, rear end of the car will also be updated slightly with a reprofiled rear bumper and redesigned sleeker LED taillamps. While the stubby tailgate from the current model has been retained, it gets a more prominent integrated spoiler. Side profile is also expected to remain untouched with a similar silhouette though it might get a new alloy wheel design.

Same Powertrain Options

The updated Baleno is expected to get the same set of powertrains as the current model. This includes a 1.2-litre K12M VVT petrol unit and a 1.2-litre Dualjet unit with SHVS mild-hybrid tech.

The former can push out 82 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque while the latter can churn out 89 bhp and the same amount of torque. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual as standard with the option of a CVT automatic gearbox for VVT mill.

Currently, Maruti Baleno is available in four trims namely Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha with prices ranging from Rs 5.98 lakh to Rs 9.44 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect new gen Baleno to come with a slightly higher price tag.