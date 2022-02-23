2022 Maruti Baleno Launch Price Rs 6.35 L To Rs 9.49 L Ex-Sh

After numerous leaks and spy shots, the new 2022 Maruti Baleno has been officially launched in India

Maruti Suzuki India Limited plans launch of 7 new and facelift models during the year ahead. Of these, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno is the first, which has now been launched. Maruti says that the 2022 Baleno is a full model change, which has been created at an investment of Rs 1,150 crores.

2022 Baleno Prices

2022 Maruti Baleno is presented in Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Zeta and Alpha. It also comes in two optional variants of Zeta (O) and Alpha (O), further divided into 11 variants. Base variant is priced from Rs 6.35 lakh while top of the line variant costs Rs 9.49 lakh. All prices are ex-sh. Maruti is also offering 2022 Baleno via subscription, starting from Rs 13,999 per month.

Exteriors get metallic colour options of Splendid Silver, Grandeur Grey, Opulent Red and Celestial Blue. Updates include a new front grille which now sports a honeycomb pattern, sleeker LED headlamps and revised LED DRLs. It also gets LED tail lamps.

There are changes on the front and rear bumper design while the new Baleno now rides on new 16 inch alloy wheels. It gets a shark fin antenna, auto folding ORVMs and chrome plated door handles. New Age Baleno will see only marginal changes in dimensions over its earlier model with length down by 5mm to 3,990mm and reduced height by 10mm to 1,500mm. Apart from these changes, width is the same at 1,745mm while wheelbase is at 2,520mm and ground clearance at 1,510mm.

2022 Maruti Baleno Updates

The interiors get an extensive feature list of passenger comforts, infotainment and safety. The cabin is finished in a deep blue and black colour scheme. It gets a tri-layer, dual tone dashboard, a flat bottom steering wheel borrowed from the Swift and new switches for climate control.

The seats are in a 60:40 split arrangement with rear seat adjustable headrests and front seat with sliding armrest. It also gets a front footwell lamp and a rear parcel shelf. First in segment features include 360 view camera and Head Up Display Unit.

Maruti Suzuki has also offered the new Baleno with Surround Sense powered by ARKAMYS, offering the best acoustic sound experience. Suzuki Connect App comes in with over 40 connectivity features, Amazon Alexa voice commands and Over-the-Air system upgrades will also be seen in the new Baleno. 2022 Baleno cabin insulation has been improved to offer much quieter driving experience.

2022 Baleno Safety, Specs

2022 Baleno is positioned on the Heartect platform while its chassis and body parts are made of stronger grade steel. Safety equipment also includes 6 airbags with side and curtain bags and driver and co-driver airbags. It gets a surround view system, rear view camera, reverse parking sensors, high speed alert system, immobilizer, ISOFIX anchorages, ABS and EBD.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno will come in with a single petrol engine option. This 1.2 liter Dualjet K12N engine will make 90 hp power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm torque at 4,400 rpm. The engine will get mated to a 5 speed manual gearbox and AMT. Clutch system too has been improved, to offer an even smoother gear shift experience. Fuel efficiency rating stands at 22.35 km/l (Manual) and 22.94 km/l (AMT).

Braking is via drum and disc brake in the front and rear respectively. Braking power has been improved. suspension is via MacPherson strut in the front and Torsion beam at the rear. Suspension system has been retuned to offer a much better ride quality, espeicially on Indian roads.

2022 Baleno will take on the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz along with its rebadged Toyota Glanza that is also set to receive similar upgrades next month. Maruti is also working on Baleno CNG, which is expected to launch in coming months.