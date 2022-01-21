2022 Maruti Baleno Made With Stronger Steel – Aims For 5 Star NCAP?

Upon launch, the new Maruti Baleno will compete against other premium hatchbacks like Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz and Volkswagen Polo

Maruti will be launching a heavily updated iteration of Baleno by the end of February 2022. The latest version of the premium hatchback will feature significant updates both inside and outside its cabin. This includes a revised exterior styling and new features onboard.

The additional features will also result in a significant premium in pricing over the current model. However, reports indicate that it will still be competitively priced against its prime rival- Hyundai i20 whose top-spec turbo petrol automatic variant is priced at over Rs 2 lakh more than the most expensive Baleno on sale today.

2022 Maruti Baleno – New Creature Comforts

Apart from substantial styling updates on the exterior, equipment on the new Maruti Baleno will also be packed with new features. Creature comforts such as wireless phone charger, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will be part of the package for the first time. The hatchback will also receive a larger 9.0-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment display which will be enabled with a new operating system.

This new OS has been co-developed in association with Toyota and will be offered in other upcoming models from both Maruti and Toyota. While both versions of the software from both automakers will essentially offer the same set of features, there will be some differences between the two units. High-spec variants of the new Baleno could also be offered with Suzuki Connect telematics as a standard fitment.

Suzuki Connect offers a range of connected car and voice-activated features specifically targeted at Indian customers. Another major addition will be a heads-up display (HUD) which won’t be as customisable as the ones on luxury cars but will still provide plenty of information. It will also receive a new flat-bottom steering wheel with integrated controls sourced from Swift and Dzire.

2022 Maruti Baleno – Better Safety

Cars from Maruti Suzuki haven’t been known to offer exceptional safety to occupants but the Indo-Japanese carmaker intends to address this issue with the new Baleno. Maruti could be offering up to six airbags in higher variants of the premium hatchback which will include driver and passenger airbags along with curtain bags, both for the front and rear passengers.

Other than this, Electronic Stability Program (ESP) could also form part of the package in higher-spec variants. Not only the safety features list but Baleno’s underpinnings will also be bolstered. In order to provide a more robust feel, the company will be strengthening outer body panels with a thicker / stronger grade of steel.

Other parts of the chassis will also be tightened. While this may not improve the car’s rigidity significantly, it will certainly feel better built. With this improved safety, Maruti could be aiming for a 5 star NCAP safety rating. Baleno could become the first Maruti to get 5 star NCAP rating.

Powertrain Options

Engine options on the new Baleno are expected to remain identical to the current model which includes a 1.2-litre VVT petrol engine and a 1.2-litre DualJet VVT engine. These motors produce 82 bhp and 89 bhp respectively but generate the same 113 Nm of peak torque. A 5-speed manual gearbox will be offered as standard. The CVT automatic gearbox is likely to be replaced by a more affordable 5-speed AMT unit as an option.

