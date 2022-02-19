2022 Maruti Baleno Mid Variant Feature Loaded – New Details

Maruti Suzuki Baleno gains many segment first features with a 360-degree camera and bigger SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has always noted high demand for its Baleno premium hatchback. It has consistently found itself among the top 5 best-selling cars in the country and there are over 1 million Baleno customers as on date. However in recent months, sales have been falling steadily leading to the company to bring in a facelift with refreshed features to once again boost sales.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno will launch in India later this month on 23rd Feb. It has been opened for bookings at Rs. 11,000 via the company’s NEXA dealerships and on NEXA website while prices will be announced at the time of launch.

Production has already commenced at the company’s Gujarat plant. Upcoming Baleno will be offered in four trims of Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha in exterior colour options of Pearl Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Grandeur Grey, Celestial Blue, Opulent Red and Luxe Beige.

2022 Maruti Baleno – Features

Leaked images show the 2022 Baleno to be in a sharper design as compared to its outgoing counterpart. It will come in with several segment first features and a host of safety equipment. Dimensions also appear to be increased as the model on test seems to be wider than before.

It will sport a new front grille, new projector headlamps, integrated LED DRLs, revised bumper and flatter hood. Design updates to the rear include as new tail gate design and revised LED tail lamps. Top variant will also get next generation Suzuki Connect. It will offer more than 40+ features including vehicle safety-security, trips & driving behaviour, status-alerts, and remote operations.

Interiors also get some new features with a redesigned dashboard, 9.0 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, rear AC vents, fast charging USB ports and segment first features with Head Up Display (HUD). Some of these features will be reserved for the top spec variants.

Safety equipment will also be enhanced with a total of 6 airbags on top variant. This makes the Baleno the first car from Maruti Suzuki to be offered with this feature and the second in segment, after Hyundai i20. Safety features will also include hill hold assist, cruise control, ABS, ESP and EBD.

2022 Maruti Baleno Mid Variant

Earlier, we spoke about the 2022 Baleno base variant. Now, the mid variant of the 2022 Baleno has leaked. As seen in the photos, it comes with alloys, LED projector headlamps, body coloured door handles and ORVMs. On the inside, it gets a 7 inch touchscreen infotainment system, 4 speakers, steering mounted audio controls, etc.

2022 Baleno will get its power via a 1.2 liter Dualjet, naturally aspirated petrol engine with mild hybrid technology. The engine will be capable of 89 hp power and 113 Nm torque and will be mated to a 5 speed manual gearbox or a 5 speed AMT.

No price details have been revealed as on date but considering these updates, the new Baleno could be priced around Rs 50,000 to 60,000 more than its current counterpart which is priced from Rs 6.14-9.66 lakhs. It will rival the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo.