2022 Maruti Baleno New Gen Rendered In Multiple Colours

Upon its launch, 2022 Maruti Baleno will rival long list premium hatchbacks such as Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20 and Honda Jazz

After abstaining from any new launches for two years, Maruti Suzuki introduced the new generation Celerio in the market. This will be followed by a host of new launches in the next few months. One of them will be the new-gen Baleno which will most probably be the next big-ticket launch by the Indo-Japanese carmaker.

Spy shots of the upcoming premium hatchback have frequently surfaced on the internet in recent times. The test mules in most of the spy images have been wrapped under heavy camouflage, thus preventing them from revealing anything significant. However, some significant exterior styling details of the new Baleno have come to light. Based on the same, here is a digital render of the 2022 Maruti Baleno created by Pratyush Rout.

2022 Maruti Baleno Colours – Exterior Styling Updates

The overall design of Baleno hasn’t undergone any serious overhaul, however, there are significant updates on its skin to give the hatch a fresh appeal. The most noticeable one is a redesigned front face which features a wider radiator grille flanked by new sweptback headlamps with integrated L-shaped LED DRLs.

Another notable update is a reprofiled front bumper which gets blacked-out bezels around the air intake vents and fog-lamp housings. The side profile of the car is very much intact with a similar cab-forward silhouette as the current model. However, it rides on new multi-spoke alloy wheels. The rear end of the premium hatch also witnesses some significant updates which include a new pair of L-shaped LED taillights.

It also gets a new taillight design with a raked windshield, integrated roof spoiler and a rear wiper. The new Baleno is expected to be underpinned by a modified iteration of Suzuki’s Heartect platform which could be slightly longer and wider than its predecessor.

Interior Updates

Major changes will be seen inside the cabin of the new Baleno as well. This includes a revised dashboard layout with new AC vents, a dual-tone theme and a free-standing touchscreen infotainment display. It also gets a new steering wheel from Dzire and Vitara Brezza with audio and cruise controls. Maruti should also offer new seat upholstery in the upcoming Baleno.

Other prominent features expected to be on offer include Android Auto Apple CarPlay, auto climate control, powered ORVMs, keyless entry, push-button start/stop and more. Safety of occupants will be taken care of by dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, reversing camera, rear parking sensors and auto-dimming IRVM.

Powertrain Options

Maruti is expected to carry forward the same powertrain options in the new Baleno as the outgoing model. This includes two petrol engine options- a 1.2-litre K12M VVT petrol unit and a 1.2-litre Dualjet unit with SHVS mild-hybrid tech. The former pushes out 82 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque while the latter cranks out the same amount of torque but 7 more horses of power. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual as standard with the option of a CB automatic gearbox in the VVT petrol unit.