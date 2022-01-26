2022 Maruti Baleno Production Starts – First Unit Rolls Out Of Plant

Maruti Suzuki has equipped the new Baleno with several updates with added attention to safety

First launched in October of 2015, Maruti Suzuki Baleno has positioned itself as a leader in the premium hatchback segment. Over the years, Maruti has regularly added updates to the Baleno so as to continue its premium appeal. In December 2021, Baleno became the fastest premium hatchback to cross the 1 million unit milestone.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno that has been consistent in monthly sales each month. It commands a 25 percent market share in the premium hatchback segment and rivals the Hyundai i20, Toyota Glanza, Tata Altroz and Honda Jazz.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited will be launching the 2022 Baleno sometime next month. Ahead of that, production of the new Baleno has started at the Suzuki Motor India plant in Gujarat. Automotive enthusiast Milind Patel has shared the first exclusive image of the 2022 Baleno rolling out of the Gujarat plant via Rushlane Spylane.

2022 Maruti Baleno Updates

Upon launch, new Baleno will continue to be sold via the company’s exclusive NEXA outlets as is seen with its current counterpart. It will be competitively priced and is slated to be high on technology as well as safety.

2022 Baleno exteriors will be seen with a flatter front end, a revised grille, new LED headlamps along with LED DRLs and wider tail lamps. The new Baleno now looks a lot more premium, and sportier than before.

Maruti Suzuki has also added several interior updates. For starters, the 2022 Baleno gets a 9.0 inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with a new operating system. This has been developed along with Toyota. Top spec variants of Baleno will also get Suzuki Connect telematics as standard.

Interior updates will also include a new multi information display unit, flat bottom steering wheel, revised dashboard design and air conditioning vents positioned below along with an automatic climate control unit. Features will also extend to wireless phone charger along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Enhanced Safety Equipment

This time round, Maruti Suzuki will be paying added attention to safety on the 2022 Baleno. Its underpinnings have been strengthened and body will be made of thicker / stronger grade steel. With these updates, it is possible that the automaker could see the new Baleno gain a 5 star NCAP safety rating, making it the first Maruti to gain this honour.

The 2022 Baleno is also slated to come in with a total of 6 airbags on its top spec variants among which will be driver and co-passenger airbags and curtain airbags for passengers in the front and rear. It will also get Electronic Stability Control as a part of its updated safety package.

There may not be any change in engine specifications. It could continue to be powered by the same 1.2 liter VVT petrol engine that makes 82 hp power and 113 Nm torque and a 1.2 liter DualJet VVT engine that offers 89 hp and 113 Nm as is seen on its current counterpart. Gearbox options include a 5 speed manual Maruti Suzuki could also introduce the new Baleno with an Automatic Gear Shift (AGS) transmission. 2022 Baleno prices could be higher than current Baleno.